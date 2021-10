Mark M. Pruzin is running for reelection to the Board of Education. He currently serves on the BOE’s Community Engagement Committee and Social Justice and Equity Committee. “My goals are to continue to work with the Board of Education to provide an excellent curriculum and education for our students. We need to ensure that the students are in the safest environment possible and do what is in the best interest of the students and the Berlin School District,” Pruzin said. “It is important to support the school district’s mission and purpose. It is important to ensure that the policies and procedures that govern our education system are up to date and comply with the laws and regulations of the state. Communication is key between the Board of Education, administrators, students and, most importantly, the parents.”

BERLIN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO