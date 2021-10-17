CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Weather: Next Storm With Mountain Snow Will Arrive By Tuesday

By Meteorologist Chris Spears
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4blU3H_0cTw3tsh00

DENVER (CBS4) – Get ready for another spectacular mid-October day in Colorado with plenty of sunshine, dry conditions and light wind. High temperatures will be as much as 10 to 15 degrees above normal for this time of the year in some areas.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B7m6H_0cTw3tsh00

By tonight we’ll see the clouds increase from the west and southwest as a weather disturbance passes to our south. It could spread a few light rain or snow showers into the San Juan Mountains before sunrise on Monday.

Monday will bring another mild day to Colorado but it will be breezy during the afternoon with increasing clouds. A cold front will enter the state from the northwest sometime after sunset.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aPuJW_0cTw3tsh00

Tuesday will be much cooler with some periods of snow in store for the mountains. A few rain showers could move through Denver and onto the northeastern plains.

This storm is moving too fast to bring significant snow but we will see some 1-3 and 2-4 inch totals in several areas. There could even be a few spots in the higher peaks around Steamboat Springs and Summit County that get a little more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mINwK_0cTw3tsh00

We’ll see rapid clearing behind the front during the day on Wednesday along with a warming trend just in time for next weekend. We still don’t see any significant weather makers on the horizon. Denver has yet to see the first accumulating snow of the season and that typically happens by the 19th of October in most years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PphAj_0cTw3tsh00

