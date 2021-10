Purdue Boilermakers WR David Bell had a phenomenal performance in the upset win over Iowa, and boosted his 2022 NFL Draft stock in the process. What a day it was to be a Purdue Boilermaker! In what many believed to be a potentially lopsided affair, Purdue went into Kinnick Stadium to down the Iowa Hawkeyes 24-7 in a stunner. The defense shut down the Hawkeyes offense in the second half, holding them to under 300 yards total and just 4.4 yards per play. The offense brought the juice for this team, especially wideout David Bell.

