Start your week smart: Vanessa Bryant, UK, coronavirus, Ahmaud Arbery, Russia

By By Faith Karimi, CNN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall it a lucky streak! A 47-year-old man recently won $100,000 on a scratch-off ticket in Maryland -- and it's not his first time. Here's what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart. Here's what else you need to know to Start Your Week Smart. The...

EatThis

New Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus

According to a new study published Tuesday in the journal PLOS Medicine, even a mild COVID infection can lead to symptoms that may last a lifetime. "The research found that over 1 in 3 patients had one or more features of long-COVID recorded between 3 and 6 months after a diagnosis of COVID-19," the authors concluded."This illness affects patients with both severe and mild Covid-19," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said. "Part of the challenge is that patients with long COVID could have a range of different symptoms that can be persistent or can come and go." Read on for 9 signs you may have Long COVID—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
The Independent

Covid news - live: Get ready for plan B now, scientists urge as hospital admissions in England at 8-month high

Start preparing for the “rapid deployment” of basic coronavirus measures, scientists on the Sage committee have told ministers – arguing that vaccine passports, home-working guidance and masks would “reduce the need for more stringent, disruptive, and longer-lasting measures” in the future.As newly-published minutes from a meeting of the group last week revealed the scientists’ warning, politicians and health leaders across the country told The Independent that the government should act immediately in introducing its “Plan B” to prevent the NHS being further overwhelmed, with one urging Boris Johnson to “act now, rather than later”.It came as official figures showed...
Cosmopolitan

Meghan Markle just shared an update on "beautiful" baby Lilibet

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's tour of New York has been quite the whirlwind, with the couple making appearances at the likes of large-scale events, such as Global Citizen Live, to more intimate settings like a school in Harlem, where the Duchess of Sussex dropped in to read her best-selling book, The Bench.
hotnewhiphop.com

50 Cent Clowns Bleu DaVinci & Shares Letter From Big Meech

50 Cent's latest television series to take off has been BMF, which is based on the real-life story of brothers Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. The two ran one of the country's most notorious drug enterprises, Black Mafia Family, out of Detroit. Many rap acts, including Jeezy, were involved with the group, and now there's a whole show depicting what went down behind the scenes with the Flenory brothers.
cyberscoop.com

US warns that Chinese government is using 'wide variety' of methods, some illegal, to steal trade secrets

The Chinese government’s aggressive push to dominate emerging technology such as artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and biotechnology make Beijing the “primary strategic competitor” to the U.S., the National Counterintelligence and Security Center said in a notice published Friday. The threat from the Chinese government with respect to these technologies is...
moneyweek.com

China’s economy faces a triple shock

Can anything stop rising inflation? asks Daniel Moss on Bloomberg. How about a Chinese slowdown? The world’s second-biggest economy grew at a record 18.3% year-on-year in the first quarter of the year but has slowed sharply. GDP rose by an annual 4.9% in the third quarter, the slowest pace in a year and down from the 7.9% rate recorded between April and June, says Katie Silver for the BBC. Soaring commodity prices have seen many provinces impose electricity rationing, which is weighing on industries such as cement, steel and aluminium smelting.
mashed.com

The Untold Truth Of Grocery Outlet

While it may not have the cult cachet of Trader Joe's or Aldi, Grocery Outlet boasts its own unique allure of low prices and hidden gems. If you're after affordable groceries and big savings on brand name items — and are willing to be flexible when it comes to your shopping list — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, as it's officially known, is a great place to stop.
Daily Mail

Australian woman is forced to move to a Pacific Island after her partner was denied an exemption to reunite with her 17 times over 551 DAYS despite there NEVER being a case of Covid in his country

An Australian nurse was kept apart from her sweetheart for 551 days, who was deemed an unacceptable travel risk - even though his country has never had a local case of Covid. Stephanie Wheeler finally gave up and moved from Newcastle to her partner Tommy Esau's hometown, Honiara, in the Solomon Islands after he was denied an exemption from Australia's ban on international arrivals 17 times.
theedgemarkets.com

More than 80 countries voice support to China amid US and a few Western countries smearing at UN session — Global Times

(Oct 22): More than 80 countries voiced their support to China for developing its own pattern for human rights development and opposed politicizing human rights issues to suppress other countries at the 76th session of UN General Assembly on Thursday while the US and a few Western countries started a new round of attacks on China over topics of its Xinjiang, Hong Kong and Xizang (Tibet) regions, Global Times reported.
