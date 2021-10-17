CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ICC T20 WC, Rd 1: Zeeshan Maqsood, Jitender Singh star as Oman defeat PNG in Group B

Cover picture for the articleMuscat [Oman], October 17 (ANI): Zeeshan Maqsood's four-wicket haul was backed up by unbeaten knocks of 73 and 50 by opening batters Jatinder Singh and Aqib Ilyas to help Oman defeat Papua New Guinea by ten wickets in Group B encounter of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup here at the...

