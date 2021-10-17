CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Why (And When) Netflix Stock Could Reach $900 Per Share

By Adam Eckert
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rhgX6_0cTw1QYA00

Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney likes Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) for a trade and an investment from current levels, he said Friday on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

Netflix has the most popular show in the world right now with "Squid Game," Mahaney told CNBC. The company also has four of its top shows being renewed in the fourth quarter, he added.

With such a quality content lineup ahead, Mahaney expects subscriber growth in the coming quarters to be strong for the streaming video company.

The stock has already priced in some of the expected subscriber growth with its recent move, and the price is likely to continue rising, the Evercore analyst told CNBC.

"I think there's more upside so here's the math behind it: I think this company is on track to do something like $30 in earnings by 2025that's a $900 stock price."

If there is disappointment in terms of the fourth-quarter guidance, Mahaney expects the market to come in and buy the stock "because you want to be long Netflix for Q4 and for 2022."

Netflix is set to announce its third-quarter financial results after the market closes on Oct. 19.

NFLX Price Action: Netflix has traded as high as $646.84 and as low as $463.41 over a 52-week period.

The stock closed Friday down 0.87% at $628.29.

Photo: tomasi from Pixabay.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Bitcoin Could Reach $160,000 (Or Higher) 'In The Next Few Months'

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) surged above $66,000 to new all-time highs this week following the listing of the first-ever Bitcoin futures ETF. Bitcoin could continue rallying another $100,000 or so over the next few months, according to Fundstrat's Tom Lee. "I think the [Bitcoin futures] ETF is a pretty big deal,"...
MARKETS
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Phunware COO Weighs In On Stock's Crazy Surge

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) has dominated headlines Friday, with the stock trading up more than 500% over the last two sessions. The company runs a fully integrated cloud platform that provides data, solutions and products in a mobile-first environment. Notably, Phunware created and designed former President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Top Stocks to Buy in 2021 and Hold for the Next Decade

Believe it or not, your calendar has now said goodbye to more than three quarters of 2021. Investors have been treated to twists and turns this year, and volatility has recently been the name of the game, but there are also some incredible opportunities still on the table. With that...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Stock#Stock Price#Evercore Isi#Netflix Inc Lrb Nasdaq#Cnbc#Nflx Price Action
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Marqeta (MQ)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Marqeta. Marqeta’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on $January 11, 2022. There is no upcoming split for Marqeta. What sector and industry does Marqeta (MQ) operate in?. A. Marqeta is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Multiline Retail industry. They are listed on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Q3 Earnings Report Recap; TSLA, NFLX, JNJ, PG

TESLA (NASDAQ: TSLA) Reported: Wednesday, after trading Revenue: $13.8 billion Earnings per share: $1.86 profit per share (Non-GAAP) Tesla’s Q3, 2021 earnings were, once again, record-setting for the Company. The Company is increasing sales and has stated it is on track to “achieve 50% average annual growth in vehicle deliveries” at a time when chip shortages are hampering other automakers ability to do so. Improving gross margins (up to 30.5%) was also a significant factor in Tesla performance in Q3.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Mid-Day Market Update: Snap Drops After Q3 Results; Creatd Shares Jump

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.25% to 35,690.68 while the NASDAQ fell 0.46% to 15,145.78. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.02% to 4,550.53. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 46,174,540 cases with around 753,740 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,143,230 cases and 453,070 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,697,340 COVID-19 cases with 604,760 deaths. In total, there were at least 243,376,290 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,947,530 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Nasdaq Down 70 Points; Ocular Therapeutix Shares Drop

Toward the end of trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.23% to 35,685.44 while the NASDAQ fell 0.46% to 15,145.51. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.01% to 4,549.46. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 46,174,540 cases with around 753,740 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,143,230 cases and 453,070 deaths, while Brazil reported over 21,697,340 COVID-19 cases with 604,760 deaths. In total, there were at least 243,376,290 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,947,530 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Netflix
Benzinga

Why Square Shares Are Falling

Shares of companies in the broader tech space, including Square Inc (NYSE: SQ), are trading lower as weakness in Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) and Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) following quarterly earnings weighs on the sector. Snap reported quarterly sales of $1.07 billion which missed the analyst consensus estimate of $1.10...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Next For Snapchat's Stock After Shares Plummet?

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) is trading significantly lower Friday after the company announced worse-than-expected third-quarter revenue results and issued fourth-quarter guidance below estimates. Snap reported quarterly earnings of 17 cents per share, beating the estimate of 8 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $1.07 billion, under the...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Roku Shares Trade Lower On Tussle With YouTube

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube will no longer allow Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) customers to download the YouTube or YouTube TV apps to their devices starting Dec. 9, CNBC reports. The decision came after a months-long tussle between the companies that attracted the attention of Congress. Anyone who...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Facebook

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2021-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Facebook will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.17. Facebook bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Why Phunware Shares Are Soaring Today

Phunware Inc (NASDAQ: PHUN) is surging on abnormally high volume Friday in sympathy with Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) as traders circulate an article from May 2020 highlighting a partnership between Phunware and the former Trump campaign. According to the USA Today article, Phunware announced a partnership with American...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Is Pinterest's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

Pinterest Inc (NYSE: PINS) shares have lagged the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return loss of 6.9%. The stock is getting hit hard in Friday's session following a big earnings miss from Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP). Investors are concerned the same advertising headwinds that are negatively impacting...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Netflix Stock Price and Forecast: When are NFLX earnings?

Netflix stock falls nearly 1% on Friday ahead of earnings. NFLX releases earnings on Tuesday, October 19, after the close. Netflix stock has been boosted by the success of Squid Game. Netflix (NFLX) shares gave up some recent gains with a loss of nearly 1% on Friday, closing at $628.29...
ENTERTAINMENT
StreetInsider.com

Why 23andme (ME) Stock Is Up 20% Today

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. 23andme (NASDAQ: ME) stock price is trading nearly 20% higher in Friday’s trading session after Eric Jackson, the founder of EMJ Capital, mentioned the stock on CNBC yesterday. Jackson sees the 23andme stock as one of the...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Robinhood Stocks to Buy in October

Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has made buying stocks easily accessible and helped push retail-investor participation to record levels. The platform's highly active and fast-growing user base has market-moving power. Even investors who don't use the company's services are tracking what's hot on Robinhood for a window into what's popular with an increasingly influential category of individual investors.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
15K+
Followers
80K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy