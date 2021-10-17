CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rescuers: Last Jew of Kabul making his way to Israel

By JOSEF FEDERMAN - Associated Press
Derrick
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJERUSALEM (AP) — The man known as the last Jew of Kabul could soon be heading to...

BBC

Newbury dad lied to Taliban to rescue his family from Kabul

A father has described how he lied to Taliban guards to get into Afghanistan to rescue his family and saw British passports destroyed at Kabul Airport. Mansoor Khan arrived in the UK 10 years ago and has a British passport. But his wife and one-year-old daughter lived in Kabul until...
WORLD
Forward

After a month in hiding, Afghanistan’s last Jew arrives in Turkey

ISTANBUL — Zebulon Simentov looked tired but relieved as he exited the customs and baggage claim area of Istanbul’s new airport on the shores of the Black Sea Sunday morning. It had been quite a trip from his home in Kabul, where he became a minor celebrity to the international...
WORLD
Birmingham Star

US top envoy to Kabul to step down from his position

Washington [US] October 19 (ANI): US top envoy to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad is expected to step down from his position following the 'chaotic' US withdrawal from Afghanistan, CNN reported citing two sources who have been told about the State Department's plans informed. Khalilzad will "transition" out of his role and...
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Pakistan foreign minister makes first trip to Kabul since Taliban takeover

KABUL/ISLAMABAD, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi travelled to Kabul on Thursday for his first visit to the Afghan capital since the Taliban victory in August, following weeks of tension over transport links between the neighbouring countries. Speaking outside the Afghan presidential palace after the meeting,...
MIDDLE EAST
WashingtonExaminer

Taliban commander charged with killing three US Army soldiers

A former top Taliban military commander who was previously charged with the kidnapping of a New York Times journalist was hit with fresh charges accusing him of a host of terrorism-related offenses including helping shoot down an American helicopter and leading a deadly attack on a U.S. military convoy in Afghanistan which killed three U.S. Army soldiers.
MILITARY
The Guardian

Taliban ‘forcibly evicting’ Hazaras and opponents in Afghanistan

Thousands of people have been forced from their homes and land by Taliban officials in the north and south of Afghanistan, in what amounted to collective punishment, illegal under international law, Human Rights Watch has warned. Many of the evictions targeted members of the Shia Hazara community, while others were...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Shocking betrayal of brave Afghan interpreter who worked with Aussie troops as he's EXECUTED and his family left in 'extreme danger' - as the extraordinary reason he was left stranded is revealed

A brave Afghan army officer who worked with the Australian Defence Force as an interpreter has been executed by the Taliban - with his terrified wife and children in 'extreme danger' and pleading to be evacuated to Australia. The father had been desperately trying to secure a humanitarian visa for...
MILITARY
The Independent

Russian, Tajik troops hold joint drills near Afghan border

Russian and Tajik troops conducted joint drills Friday near Tajikistan's border with Afghanistan as part of efforts to prepare for possible security threats issuing from Afghanistan. The exercises at the Momirak firing range about 20 kilometers (12 miles) north of the Afghan border involved armored vehicles and helicopter gunships. It was part of weeklong war games that brought together about 5,000 troops and over 700 armored vehicles from Russia, Tajikistan and several other ex-Soviet nations, which are members of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, a Moscow-dominated security pact.Tajik Defense Minister Sherali Mirzo said the drills were decided amid...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Angela Merkel lays wreath at Israel's national Holocaust memorial to remember the 6m Jews killed by the Nazis as she makes final official visit as

Germany's outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel received a warm welcome in Israel as she paid a final official visit to its national Holocaust memorial. Mrs Merkel made a stop at the memorial, Yad Vashem, today (Sunday) where she laid a wreath in memory of the six million European Jews killed by the Nazis during the Second World War.
EUROPE
pinecountynews.com

Leaving Kabul

Twenty-six year old Kaitlyn (LaFrance) Hawkinson sort of fell in to her career as a pilot in the United States Air Force. Even her mother, who thought Kaitlyn (now Captain Hawkinson) might pursue a career in theater, didn’t expect her to play a role on the world stage flying C-17 aircraft to evacuate refugees from Afghanistan.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Secrecy shrouds Afghan refugees sent by US to base in Kosovo

The U.S. is welcoming tens of thousands of Afghans airlifted out of Kabul but has disclosed little publicly about a small group who remain overseas: dozens who triggered potential security issues during security vetting and have been sent to an American base in the Balkan nation of Kosovo.Human rights advocates have raised concerns about the Afghans diverted to Camp Bondsteel in Kosovo over the past six weeks, citing a lack of transparency about their status, the reasons for holding them back and the question of what might become of any who can't be cleared to come to the U.S.“We...
IMMIGRATION
Fox News

Russia, China back aid for Afghans in Taliban talks, say US should 'shoulder' costs

The Taliban won the backing from top U.S. adversaries in the call for international humanitarian aid to assist Afghans, as concerns of economic collapse grow. Russia, China, Iran, Pakistan, India and five formerly Soviet nations issued a joint statement Wednesday following talks with the Taliban in Moscow, and pointedly called on the U.S. to "shoulder" the costs of financing humanitarian needs in Afghanistan.
FOREIGN POLICY

