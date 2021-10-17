Dodgers vs. Braves National League Championship Series Game 2 viewing guide

The reaction San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson had to first base umpire Gabe Morales’ call on a check swing went viral on Thursday night. The Giants lost 2-1 to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 5 of the NLDS at Oracle Par in San Francisco. The game ended after Morales said that Wilmer Flores went around on a check swing on a 0-2 pitch from Max Scherzer with two outs (see it here). Most people recognized right away that Morales blew the call.
The Los Angeles Dodgers were in a load of trouble long before star third baseman Justin Turner collapsed in a heap, but the optics of his late-game injury certainly didn’t help matters in NLCS Game 4. After all, it’s difficult to muster up one more rallying cry when your de...
The Los Angeles Dodgers‘ lack of depth has clearly been hurting them this postseason. However, nobody saw Max Muncy going down for October in the last game of the regular season, which really upended their plans. Then again, they clearly could’ve used a fourth outfielder instead of believing Zach McKinstry...
The opportunity was there. The Los Angeles Dodgers found a window despite swimming upstream throughout Game 6 of the NLCS. In the top of the seventh inning trailing 4-1, LA’s offense came to life. The first three batters reached base, they scored a run, and there were runners on second and third for Albert Pujols.
Baseball fans are about to see more of Joc Pederson over the next week as his Atlanta Braves get set to face the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLDS. There is something fans should know about him: he just started wearing a pearl necklace during games. Yes, beginning last week, Pederson...
The Dodgers were facing the worst-case scenario heading into the later innings of Game 3 on Tuesday. After a strong start thanks to a 2-run shot from Corey Seager in the 1st, Los Angeles fell apart with Walker Buehler on the mound. The Braves piled on 5 runs between the...
Just days after pulling off a clutch run in the ninth, the Los Angeles Dodgers were now victims of the same late-inning misfortune that they had previously benefitted from. After yet another late-inning base hit from Cody Bellinger, the Dodgers were set to have a runner in scoring position and Mookie Betts coming to the plate. Instead, Chris Taylor tried to go from first to third and got caught up in a rundown before being tagged as the inning-ending out.
Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall tried to field a baseball, but instead “broke his ankles” during Game 6 of the NLCS on Saturday. The Atlanta Braves are looking to exorcise the demons that was their collapse in the 2020 NLCS this Saturday with a Game 6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. With the win, they will reach the World Series for the first time since 1999. To do so, they will need to not make any mistakes.
For all intents and purposes, it seems likely the Los Angeles Dodgers will retain Clayton Kershaw, their ace emeritus, for 2022 and beyond. Especially considering his elbow issues and the related complications, the safer option for Kershaw seems to be to continue the ongoing relationship with a franchise that values him rather than create a fresh start.
ATLANTA — It’s time to party like it’s 1999! The Atlanta Braves are heading to the World Series for the first time in 22 years. The Braves knocked out the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Championship. Atlanta will now face the Houston Astros. According to MLB rules, the...
The Los Angeles Dodgers are back in business, essentially rescuing their season and injecting even more drama into the National League Championship Series with the most unexpected of victories. The Atlanta Braves were five outs away from taking a three-games-to-none stranglehold on the NLCS on Tuesday before the Dodgers revived...
Behind the red-hot bat of Eddie Rosario, the Atlanta Braves are one win away from their first World Series appearance since 1999. All they need to do is put away the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Easier said than done. After all, the Braves were in exactly the same position last year and failed to […]
The Los Angeles Dodgers went all in this season with a Major League-record $267.2 million player payroll. And they will have to be just as adept this off-season trying to retain many of their nine key free agents that form the core of this highly successful team.
That spending figure was $119.7 million more than that of the Atlanta Braves, who were 12th at $147.5 million and still lead the Dodgers in the National League Championship Series three games to two with Game 6 at Truist Park in Atlanta on Saturday night.
Last year in the Globe Life Field bubble the Dodgers...
