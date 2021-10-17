CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Stokes Trainor earns Mark of Excellence

By Newberry Observer
 6 days ago
The staff at Stokes Trainor show their 2021 Readers’ Choice awards and Joe Trainor holds the 2020 Buick Mark of Excellence award plaque. Andy Husk | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — Recently, Stokes Trainor Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac was awarded the 2020 Mark of Excellence by Buick.

The award plaque states, “Buick honors our finest dealers who have committed themselves to unsurpassed performance and customer satisfaction.”

“We were pleased to win this award, basically its a culmination of sales and service for Buick, and I really have to credit that to our staff. They are doing an outstanding job of taking care of our customers,” Joe Trainor said.

As reported by The Newberry Observer in past years, this award is for excellence in sales, service and good customer satisfaction scores, as well as meeting certain sale goals.

Stokes Trainor is located at 2004 Wilson Road, in Newberry.

Andy Husk is the publisher of The Newberry Observer, reach him at 803-768-3117.

