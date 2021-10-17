CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

‘Innocent act’: Lazio’s Luiz Felipe sorry for jump on Inter’s Correa after win

By Luke McLaughlin
The Guardian
The Guardian
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zVPa4_0cTw0QaN00
Lazio’s Luiz Felipe (top) jumps on the back of his former teammate, Joaquin Correa of Internazionale, after a 3-1 win for Maurizio Sarri’s side.

The Lazio defender Luiz Felipe has apologised after jumping on the back of Internazionale’s Joaquín Correa, a former teammate, as he celebrated after the final whistle in a 3-1 victory for the Rome club on Saturday.

Correa reacted angrily, with a melee ensuing between opposing players, and Luiz Felipe was consequently sent off at the Stadio Olimpico before departing the pitch in tears. Goals from Ciro Immobile, Felipe Anderson and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic had helped Maurizio Sarri’s side come from behind to take three points in Serie A.

In an Instagram post on Saturday evening featuring several photos of him and the Argentina international Correa during their Lazio days, in fancy dress, and on holiday together, Felipe issued a comprehensive apology, admitting it was “not the best time” to jump on his opponent, and insisting he meant no disrespect either to the player known as “Tucu”, or to his club.

“I would like to comment on the negative effects regarding what happened today, at the end of the game,’” Felipe, who represented Brazil at under-20 and under-23 level, wrote. “First of all, I want to clarify that I have great respect for Inter … We are all professionals, working to pursue our goals, and would never fail to respect another professional.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AxyxV_0cTw0QaN00
Tempers flare in Rome after Luiz Felipe jumped on opponent Joaquín Correa following Lazio’s 3-1 win against Internazionale. Photograph: Pacific Press/LightRocket/Getty Images

“At the end of the game I jumped on Tucu’s shoulders because he is one of the great friends that football has given me. Our families are friends and we have always been very close … I wanted to hug him and joke about the result, as far as our friendship allows, but I got excited.

“Perhaps, in retrospect, it was not the best time or the most suitable place. I apologise to anyone who felt offended and I did not try, in any way, to be disrespectful towards him, towards other athletes or towards Internazionale and its passionate fans. It was an innocent act, by a person who has a great affection for Tucu !!”

Luiz Felipe predictably came in for plenty of criticism on social media for his actions, but will hope the frank apology gets fans off his back. Lazio now sit fifth in the Italian top flight, with 14 points from eight matches. Inter remain third, three points ahead of Lazio, with Milan topping the table on 22 points, one ahead of second-placed Napoli.

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Photo: Lazio’s Immobile Is Currently Serie A’s Joint Top Scorer, Tied With Inter’s Dzeko

Lazio star Ciro Immobile is currently Serie A’s joint top scorer after seven games, tied with Inter forward Edin Dzeko. As seen in a post on Serie A’s Twitter page earlier today, the experienced duo have both scored six goals in the opening seven matches of the season, one more than third place Lautaro Martinez, who has netted five times for the Nerazzurri.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Zaccagni Is Fully Fit & Will Be Available for Lazio’s Upcoming Match vs Inter

Lazio midfielder Mattia Zaccagni is fully fit and will be available for next weekend’s match against Inter. As reported by Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport (via LazioNews24) earlier today, the 26-year-old Italian midfielder has been on the sidelines for almost a month now, suffering from a hamstring injury that has forced him to miss the last there league matches.
SOCCER
firstsportz.com

Serie A: Lazio vs Inter Live Stream, Preview and Prediction

Club football is back as Serie A heavyweights Lazio take on Inter at the Stadio Olimpico on Saturday 16th October. Lazio will try to end the defending champions unbeaten run. Lazio are sitting 6th in the table with 11 points to their name while the Inter are 3rd with 17 points from the seven games played.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joaquín Correa
Person
Felipe Anderson
Person
Maurizio Sarri
Person
Ciro Immobile
Yardbarker

Immobile Has Recovered From Thigh Injury, Will Be Available for Lazio vs Inter

Lazio star Ciro Immobile has recovered from his thigh injury and will be available for Saturday’s match against Inter. As reported by Italian newspaper Il Messaggero (via LazioNews24) earlier today, the tests carried out on the 31-year-old Italian striker yesterday revealed good news, showing that the injury to the semimembranosus of the thigh has healed.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Lazio Coach Sarri Looking to Grow His Positive Record Against Inter

Lazio coach Maurizio Sarri has a positive history against Inter and he’ll be looking to continue this trend next weekend. As collected by stats portal Transfermarkt, the 62-year-old Italian coach has faced the Nerazzurri 11 times throughout his career, winning five of those matches, drawing three and losing the other three.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Inter Duo Vidal & Sanchez Will Be Absent for Upcoming Match vs Lazio

Inter duo Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez will not be available for the upcoming match against Lazio. As reported by Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport (via LazioNews24) earlier today, the Chilean pair are currently away on international duty, playing in the South American 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. Chile have...
SOCCER
ESPN

Inter Milan suffer first defeat of league season after Lazio comeback

Felipe Anderson and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic scored late to complete a 3-1 comeback win for Lazio against Serie A champions Inter Milan in Rome on Saturday, as Simone Inzaghi fell to his first league defeat as Inter coach against his former club. Ivan Perisic's penalty put Inter in front at the...
MLS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan#Internazionale#The Stadio Olimpico#Serie A
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Lazio 3-1 Inter in Serie A

I would like to thank you here for your audience in yet another Serie A match. Stay tuned here for the repercussions of this game. Have a good afternoon, and see you next time!. 2:03 PM15 hours ago. Next games. Lazio return to the field on Thursday (21), when they...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Instagram
Country
Brazil
Country
Argentina
Place
Rome, IT
NewsBreak
Sports
World Soccer Talk

Inter lose cool in first defeat of title defence at Lazio

Milan (AFP) – Reigning champions Inter Milan suffered their first Serie A defeat of the season and caused a long delay after being angered by a Felipe Anderson goal as they lost 3-1 to Lazio on Saturday. Anderson tapped home a rebound in the 81st minute to put the hosts...
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Supporter’s XI: Inter Miami

It was an extremely interesting international break for Columbus Crew supporters the last two weeks. Lower.Com Field hosted the United States Men’s National Team in an exciting 2-1 win against Costa Rica. The CONCACAF special also featured the return of former Crew goalkeeper Zacl Steffen. Meanwhile, in Europe, Crew midfielder Lucas Zelarayan made his international debut for Armenia.
MLS
Yardbarker

Agent Materazzi: “Radu’s Situation at Lazio Is Not the Best”

Lazio defender Stefan Radu’s agent Matteo Materazzi has highlighted the player’s tough start to the season. Speaking in an interview with Italian radio broadcaster Radio Incontro Olympia (via Alfredo Pedulla) last night, the Italian agent spoke about his client’s current position on the sidelines of coach Maurizio Sarri’s project in Rome.
SOCCER
Reuters

Lazio owner Lotito’s ban reduced to two months after appeal

ROME, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Lazio president Claudio Lotito's ban for COVID-19 protocol violations was reduced to two months by the federal appeal court on Tuesday. The Serie A club's owner was appealing against a 12-month ban handed to him by the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) appeal court in April.
SPORTS
The Guardian

The Guardian

37K+
Followers
24K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy