CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Francisco, CA

Colorful, Dramatic Atmospheric Performance At de Young Museum Wows Crowd

By Betty Yu
CBS San Francisco
CBS San Francisco
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aGGoS_0cTw0JeW00

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A one-of-a-kind, colorful and dramatic exhibit took over Golden Gate Park Saturday evening.

“Forever de Young” was the the largest public performance to date from American feminist artist Judy Chicago.

The massive atmospheric performance took place right outside the de Young Museum before thousands of spectators.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KPIX 5 News (@kpixtv)

Chicago said she used non-toxic pigments and pyrotechnics to create spectacular effects that emerged from a 27-foot-high scaffold.

It was a free even and lasted about 15 minutes.

“It’s thrilling,” said Fine Arts Museums of San Francisco Director Tom Campbell. “Look, we’re a city museum. We’re here to serve the community, so it’s really fun when we can do something that is so festive and so accessible to everybody. It’s really great to do it.”

Campbell said Chicago’s work has focused on the environment since the 1970s.

“Back then there were a lot of artists – mostly men artists literally carving into the landscape – landscape art. And Judy wanted to do something that was a lighter touch, that would be ephemeral, non-toxic, non-invasive,” Campbell said. “Throughout her career she’s continued to be very concerned about the environment.”

Judy Chicago: A Retrospective exhibit, which includes dozens of paintings, ceramic sculptures, and drawings will be on view until January 9, 2022 at the de Young Museum.

It will be free to the public next Saturday, October 23.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Church Group Hosts Party to Preach Anti-Violence by Practicing Community

OAKLAND (KPIX) — Last month, Oakland registered its 100th homicide of the year and the violence hasn’t ended there but, on Sunday, young people were offered an alternative — a day of fun as a reminder that positive behavior has its own rewards. When the city suffered its 100th killing on September 20, officials immediately began arguing about how best to punish those causing the violence. Sunday morning, the Cheryl Ward Ministries hosted an anti-violence block party at the Black Cultural Zone in East Oakland. In setting it up, Rev. Cheryl Ward says they decided to ask young people what they wanted. “What...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

San Francisco Restaurant Week, Eat Drink SF Give Industry Much-Needed Boost

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) — Two major food events are back in San Francisco starting Friday, and organizers hope they will give a much-needed economic boost to the industry that’s been hard hit by the pandemic. Eat Drink SF and San Francisco Restaurant Week are long standing traditions in the city, but given the pandemic, this year’s kickoff felt extra special to dinners and participating chefs. “Everyone, all of us, we need some help obviously. And during restaurant week, we bring in some new customers,” said Perbacco owner Umberto Gibin. “Hopefully we’re going to make them believers, and we’re going to make them...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

CBS San Francisco

San Francisco, CA
41K+
Followers
19K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in the Bay Area from KPIX CBS 5.

 https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy