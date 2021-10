PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of what closures and detours you will find on Valley roads for the weekend of Oct. 22. I-10 westbound is closed between the SR 51 "Mini Stack" interchange and 7th Avenue north of downtown Phoenix for tunnel inspections from Friday 9 p.m. to Sunday 9 a.m. SR 51 southbound and Loop 202 westbound (Red Mountain Freeway) ramps to I-10 westbound are closed too. Traffic using the westbound Sky Harbor Boulevard ramp to I-10 westbound will be limited to access to SR 51 northbound or Loop 202 eastbound. I-10 westbound traffic approaching the I-17 "Split" near Sky Harbor Airport can detour to I-17 northbound and reconnect with I-10 at the "Stack" interchange north of Van Buren Street.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO