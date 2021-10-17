Update: Missing 85-year-old woman safely located

An 85-year-old woman who had been reported critically missing by Dallas Police as of Saturday afternoon has since been safely located.

According to police , Katie Anderson, who suffers from dementia, had last been seen on October 16th at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of E. Lakeview Drive. She is described as White, 5’8″, approximately 180 pounds, with grey hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing red pajamas and blue shoes.

