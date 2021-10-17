CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Update: Missing 85-year-old woman safely located

By Anthony Wood
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Slmxl_0cTvyXjU00

An 85-year-old woman who had been reported critically missing by Dallas Police as of Saturday afternoon has since been safely located.

According to police , Katie Anderson, who suffers from dementia, had last been seen on October 16th at approximately 2:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of E. Lakeview Drive. She is described as White, 5’8″, approximately 180 pounds, with grey hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing red pajamas and blue shoes.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeview, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
KRLD News Radio

Garland Police seek public's assistance in 2017 murder case

On the 4-year anniversary of a young woman's death, Garland Police Department released surveillance video of a possible suspect vehicle and persons of interest in the unsolved murder case. On Oct. 20, 2017, around 1:30 a.m., Garland police officers found 20-year-old Jocelyn Sarabia-Marlon in the front yard of her home...
GARLAND, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dallas Police Dept
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy