Chicago Police Officers' Time Off Restricted Amid Feud Between Mayor, Union Over Vaxx Mandate

CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bureau of Internal Affairs released a report about complaints of misconduct made against Chicago police officers in 2020.
Close to 100 of those complaints were verified, according to the report, ranging anywhere from conduct unbecoming of an officer to alcohol and drug abuse.
CBS 2 investigator Megan Hickey reports.
CPD’s Bureau of Internal Affairs said 2020 was tough between COVID-19, civil unrest, and large-scale demonstrations.
Their team of 92 investigators received a flood of complaints and ultimately completed 914 investigations.
91 of them were sustained, meaning there was enough evidence to support that it happened.
The majority for failing to provide service to...
