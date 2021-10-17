CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago Police Officers' Time Off Restricted Amid Feud Between Mayor, Union Over Vaxx Mandate

By Fatma Khaled
Newsweek
 6 days ago
In a Friday statement, Mayor Lori Lightfoot accused the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 7 of "engaging in, supporting and encouraging a work stoppage or...

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

