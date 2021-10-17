Biblical Animals of Israel: Part 2

It may not be widely known, but Jordan is a country with biblical history. One of the most famous biblical kingdoms, Gilead, was in Jordan, as well as the kingdom of Moab. The Bible rarely mentions Jordan directly, but there are a few biblical events that happened in Jordan. Perhaps the most significant was the baptism of Jesus in the Jordan River. The Israelites had to cross through Jordan to get to the Promised Land, though they ran into some trouble with the kingdom of Edom. Moses could only see the Promised Land from the top of Mount Nebo, where he died. Jordan is significant in the Bible, yet rarely discussed. The only time Jordan is ever discussed is when it comes to the Jordan River. Even today, thousands of people flock to the Jordan River to be baptized. With it being the site of so much biblical history, there are numerous biblical sites to visit in Jordan. By visiting the following sites, you’re able to travel through time and walk in the footsteps of Jesus. Visit these sites and indulge into the life of Jesus and other biblical characters. You may be surprised and learn something new.

WORLD ・ 5 DAYS AGO