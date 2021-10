Indiana wasted another golden opportunity to turn its season around last Saturday, losing to No. 10 Michigan State, 20-15, in Bloomington. While the offensive woes have been criticized extensively in the wake of the Hoosiers' loss, the problems go even further than that. Not only did the quarterback play still underwhelm under new starting quarterback Jack Tuttle, but the rushing attack was once again ineffective and stymied.

INDIANA STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO