The Denver Broncos host the Las Vegas Raiders this week and face several tough tasks against some of the Raiders’ top players and units. The Broncos need to get back on track. After winning their first three games of the 2021 season, they have lost two straight. Winning against the Raiders will be huge in figuring out their identity for the year. It will be their first division matchup of the season, which is always a huge deal.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO