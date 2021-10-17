CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, OH

‘A Celebration of Nuts’ Black Walnut Festival returns to Camden

By Sarah Bean
WDTN
WDTN
 6 days ago

CAMDEN, Ohio (WDTN) – Sunday is the last day of the Camden Black Walnut Festival, “A Celebration of Nuts.”

Starting at 9 am, guests can enjoy food vendors, fall produce, historic and haunted Camden walking tours, a beer garden, pumpkins, gourds and other fall produce. The website also mentions a 50/50 raffle drawing just before the festival ends at 4:45 pm

This year marks the 33 rd year of the Black Walnut Festival. The event will be held at North Lafayette Street in Camden.

