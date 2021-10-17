Painting the future: local non-profit brings light to the North Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– A local non-profit is using creativity to bring light and value to the north end of Wichita through an initiative called ‘Painting The Future.’

Executive Director of Empower Evergreen, Ariel Rodríguez said he hopes the new initiative will bring attraction to an area that is often overlooked.

Saturday community members gathered to paint a colorful mural that represents not only the area of Nomar but The City of Wichita as a whole.

“We need to make sure that we are catering to the residents that are here and this is a very direct initiative to making sure that we’re investing right back into our community and making sure that everyone can thrive in Wichita and have a future here,” Rodríguez added.

Rodríguez says they plan on hosting several other similar events in the near future to help show the true value of their neighborhoods and what assets they have.

‘Pintando el Futuro’ also known as painting the future is a permanent project.

For more information on events like this, you can visit Empower Evergreen or Nomar Plaza’s Facebook Page.

