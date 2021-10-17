This Is The Oldest Disney Movie Ever

It goes too far to say that Walt Disney (1901 to 1966) invented the animated movie, but the observation is not entirely out of the question. This is true particularly when you consider animated movies that were seen by a wide part of the public. Before he made full-length films, he had created animated characters that were seen in short features. The best know of these is Mickey Mouse.

The Walt Disney Company arguably has the largest film studio in the world, based on total box office sales. Disney has become a massive entertainment company. Over the years, executives who followed Walt Disney have purchased Pixar, Marvel, LucasFilm, and 20th Century Studios. These have produced among the most successful firms in history which include several from the Star Wars, The Avengers, and Iron Man franchises.

It is easy to forget Disney's earliest successes, some of which are nine decades old. At the time, they not only sold tickets. They introduced what were major technological advances in how films were made.

The oldest feature-length film produced by Disney is "Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs", released in 1937. It is 83 minutes long. It is based on an 1812 story written by The Brothers Grimm who also wrote "Hansel and Gretel" and "Sleeping Beauty".

IMDb's description of the plot :

Exiled into the dangerous forest by her wicked stepmother, a princess is rescued by seven dwarf miners who make her part of their household.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was nominated for the "Best Music Score" Oscar.

Critics have been kind to the film. IMDb gives it a rating of 7.6 out of 10. Rotten Tomatoes gives it an extremely high 98%. Frank S. Nugent, writing for The New York Times commented :

It is a classic, as important cinematically as The Birth of a Nation or the birth of Mickey Mouse.

It is fair to say that, for viewers and critics alike, Snow White and The Seven Dwarfs has stood the test of time.

Click here to read The Best Animated Disney Movies Of All Time