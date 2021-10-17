CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Underground home goes on sale in Massachusetts

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WWLP
WWLP
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WKF5B_0cTvwk2n00

(NEXSTAR) – This home isn’t located in Hobbiton, but in Princeton, Massachusetts.

For a listed price of $640,000, you’ll get three bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms, and you’ll never have to worry about replacing the roof again.

IRS sending October installment of child tax credit after delay in September

“This truly one-of-a-kind, earth-sheltered home atop a private winding driveway into the woods, looks like it was lifted straight out of a James Bond movie,” according to the 166 Wheeler Road website .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GXYIP_0cTvwk2n00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jLj8y_0cTvwk2n00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I5UYD_0cTvwk2n00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bbcgv_0cTvwk2n00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14uLcX_0cTvwk2n00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30UBco_0cTvwk2n00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1scmMr_0cTvwk2n00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eOmUe_0cTvwk2n00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u4DOb_0cTvwk2n00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z5ZSc_0cTvwk2n00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WY6LD_0cTvwk2n00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IVbm0_0cTvwk2n00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jayVi_0cTvwk2n00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)

“Even though it’s earth-sheltered, the complete south wall is windows end to end,” Sold Squad listing agent Greg Maiserr said. “I’ve had people call it a bunker, but it’s not really a bunker at all, it’s bright and spacious.”

The concrete interior may look chilly in photos, but Maiser said the home is well insulated and stays toasty thanks to a radiant floor heating system.

“The average heating bill is about $3,000 a year, which is great for this area,” Maiser said.

The home is also extremely quiet, Maiser said.

When it comes to the next owner, Maiser knows it may not be for everyone. He expects the next buyer to be “someone who wants something unique and really special.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Princeton, MA
Business
Local
Massachusetts Business
Local
Massachusetts Real Estate
State
Massachusetts State
Princeton, MA
Real Estate
City
Princeton, MA
Local
Massachusetts Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar
WWLP

Restaurants looking forward to a better winter

Last year's winter was especially harsh for local restaurants. The cold weather meant many people chose take out rather than dine-in. However, local restaurants are expecting this year to be a lot better, and that's because of the vaccine.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
IRS
WWLP

WWLP

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy