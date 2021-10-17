Young man shot and killed in Wilmington, Delaware

Police in Wilmington, Delaware are searching for the gunman who killed a young man overnight.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday morning when gunfire broke out near the intersection of 3rd and Clayton streets.

A man in his 20s was hit several times by the bullets, said police.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

There was no immediate word on what sparked the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.