Wilmington, DE

Young man shot and killed in Wilmington, Delaware

 6 days ago

Police in Wilmington, Delaware are searching for the gunman who killed a young man overnight.

The incident occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday morning when gunfire broke out near the intersection of 3rd and Clayton streets.

A man in his 20s was hit several times by the bullets, said police.

He was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

There was no immediate word on what sparked the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.

Sabrina Mangrum
6d ago

All of You “People” on here “Trolling & commenting acting like y’all race is Exempt from committing crime 🙄 Tuh, now isn’t that the pot calling the kettle black 😂 Reach on Over to the article where the “Lady” killed her dad & someone else because she was cut out of the will 🤣 Y’all “People” are sad & funny.. Contradicting, right ‼️🤷🏽‍♀️

Jacqueline Brice
6d ago

These police need to get on their Job. This makes 3 shootings in a week, 2 deaths. I guess there were no cameras around, or they hanging just for show. Don't here about no investigations on none of these 30 murders in Wilmington. This is so Sad

Calle
5d ago

Between Philadelphia and Wilmington- - one can barely tell which is the worse. It’s like the wild wild WILD west. Just shooting up each other. Only God Almighty Himself can put a stop to it because the Devil has truly taken over!

