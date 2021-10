These are the 13 counties in New York State that have vaccination rates of less than 50 percent. These rates are for people who have completed the vaccine series and are considered fully vaccinated. The number of counties isn't too bad, considering there are 57 counties in NYS total. The percentage of New Yorkers statewide who are fully vaccinated is 64 percent. NYers who are aged 18 and older, who are fully vaccinated, is 76 percent. The rate of residents who have received at least one dose is 72 percent and 85 percent for those aged 18 and older.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 8 DAYS AGO