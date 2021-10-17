CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

Pinellas table tennis player takes medal in Tokyo Paralympics

By Olivia Stacey
Bay News 9
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLAIR, FL — Jenson Van Emburgh goes into a certain mode when he plays table tennis. Every motion is precise, his focus is locked in. It’s why he’s one of the best in the world. Last month, Jenson won a bronze medal in the Tokyo Paralympics. "To win a...

KVOE

4 Emporia High tennis players ready for State

The State High School Tennis tournaments begin Friday. The 5A tournament will be played in Emporia. Two Emporia High doubles teams will be playing. Lillee Frank and Kaitlyn Velasquez are coming off a 2nd place finish at regionals. Ashlynn Foraker and Kailey Reynoso are coming off a 5th place finish...
EMPORIA, KS
iecn.com

Crafton Hills College alum rows for Team USA during the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games

Crafton Hills College (CHC) alum Laura Goodkind crossed the finish line for Team USA on the world stage in Tokyo during the 2020 Paralympic Games. It was the second appearance (Goodkind’s first was 2016) at the Paralympics for the rower and 2009 CHC graduate. During both the 2016 Rio and 2020 Tokyo Paralympics, Goodkind competed in the mixed double sculls event and placed tenth in their event for both Games.
WHITTIER, CA
spectrumlocalnews.com

Queens University Paralympic swimmer wins two gold medals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A paralympic swimmer from North Carolina won two gold medals at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games this past summer. It was an achievement she had dreamed of since childhood. What You Need To Know. Hannah Aspden won a gold medal in the 100-meter backstroke at the 2020...
CHARLOTTE, NC
punditarena.com

Nicole Turner delights in being able to inspire others after Paralympic silver medal

‘Me achieving success and then other people seeing that they want to have that success in their lives is really nice to see.’. It’s been almost a month and half since Nicole Turner claimed a silver medal at the Paralympic Games, and while things are starting to calm down, she is now realising that she has had a long-term effect on people.
CELEBRITIES
olympics.com

With 2022 Commonwealth Games in sight, India switch table tennis men's doubles teams

In a bid to qualify for 2022 Commonwealth Games (CWG) and record the best-ever result, India have switched their men's doubles teams, despite their recent success at the Asian Championships in Qatar earlier this month. Seniors paddlers Sharath Kamal-G Sathiyan and their junior compatriots Harmeet Desai-Manav Thakkar had bagged a...
TENNIS
hillsdalecollegian.com

Junior tennis player has “stable” beginnings

As children, some kids missed school for doctor’s appointments; others, to make it to an away game for their sports team. Tyler Conrad did it to go to horse showing competitions. Junior Tyler Conrad is now a star on the men’s tennis team. He played in the number one spot...
TENNIS
Birmingham Star

India could win medals in tennis in 2028 and 2032 Olympics, says Yuki Bhambri

By Vipul KashyapNew Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Ace lawn tennis star Yuki Bhambri believes that India could win Olympic medals in tennis in the 2028 and 2032 Games. Talking to ANI, Yuki said: "It's hard because it's a world sport. Tennis is probably 2nd most popular sport in the world behind football. For Indians, the big thing is that we could represent the nation in Olympics. And you have to also look at who you are competing against with players like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.""We have come close (to win a medal at Olympics) in doubles and mixed doubles. Going forward, if the stars of the future will get opportunities. Then maybe we could see India winning medals in tennis in the 2028 and 2032 Olympics," he added.
TENNIS
