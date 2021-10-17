Pinellas table tennis player takes medal in Tokyo Paralympics

By Vipul KashyapNew Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): Ace lawn tennis star Yuki Bhambri believes that India could win Olympic medals in tennis in the 2028 and 2032 Games. Talking to ANI, Yuki said: "It's hard because it's a world sport. Tennis is probably 2nd most popular sport in the world behind football. For Indians, the big thing is that we could represent the nation in Olympics. And you have to also look at who you are competing against with players like Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic.""We have come close (to win a medal at Olympics) in doubles and mixed doubles. Going forward, if the stars of the future will get opportunities. Then maybe we could see India winning medals in tennis in the 2028 and 2032 Olympics," he added.

