NFL Insider Jay Glazer excited the masses when he suggested the Steelers could make a play for Aaron Rodgers this offseason. But did he say anything we don’t already know?. “Obviously, everyone saw the ‘gaga eyes’ last week during Aaron Rodgers and Mike Tomlin’s [interaction], and here’s what I can tell you: When Ben Roethlisberger, it’s time for him to move on — and Mike Tomlin told me this — he doesn’t want to start over with a rookie,” Glazer said. “The Steelers are going to want to go with somebody who’s a veteran. So of course, you’ve got a guy like Aaron Rodgers, and Aaron Rodgers, it’s really up to him whether or not he decides he wants to be traded out of Green Bay. There’ll still be other teams interested in Rodgers.”

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO