All The Books Joe Goldberg Reads in 'YOU' Season 3—and Their Hidden Meaning

One of the most infamous parts of YOU on Netflix is Joe and his glass box. Many a poor victim has faced days on end locked up in his makeshift cage, with no idea of their final fate. But, as a viewer, you can’t help but sometimes find yourself screaming at the screen, because of course we all feel like we know exactly how to charm Mr Goldberg into letting us out, if for some reason he’d locked us up. But not many people do survive Joe Goldberg, and once you’re in the box it’s pretty much game over, so would you actually do it?

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO