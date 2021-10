As an emergency medicine and critical care doctor at the University of Washington School of Medicine in Seattle, I've lost count of the number of COVID-19 surges since the U.S. pandemic began in Seattle in February 2020. But this one feels different. The patients are younger. They have fewer preexisting medical conditions. And at my hospital, over 95% of these hospitalized patients share one common feature: They're unvaccinated. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 28 DAYS AGO