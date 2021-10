Rehearsals are well underway, and the Portland Civic Players cast and crew are eager to present you with Tony award winning 1776, the Musical! A humorous and incredibly entertaining telling of the events leading up to the signing of the Declaration of Independence; a story of the efforts of John Adams to persuade his colleagues to vote for American independence and to sign the document. Before Hamilton, there was 1776!

