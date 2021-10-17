CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'SNL': Pete Davidson, Rami Malek Turn 'Squid Game' Into Country-Pop Parody

By Daniel Kreps
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePete Davidson and host Rami Malek turned Squid Game into a country-pop ditty on the latest episode of Saturday Night Live. The duo play a pair of down-on-their-luck country boys who, faced with mounting debt, opt to join the...

www.sfgate.com

TVLine

SNL Imagines Squid Game as a Sad Song Country Music Video — Watch

It took a couple of weeks, but NBC’s Saturday Night Live this weekend figured out its take on the pop culture hit Squid Game — by viewing the Korean Netflix drama through the lens of a country music video. Pete Davidson and guest host Rami Malek led the sendup, first appearing as good ol’ boys crooning about rusted out Chevys, lost dogs and hateful exes. What to do when saddled with such a sad lot in life? “Guess I gotta play the Squid Gaaaame,” they sang. From there, the two were transported from the countryside to the Squid Game barracks, where the...
VIDEO GAMES
Page Six

Machine Gun Kelly critiques Pete Davidson’s ‘SNL’ impersonation

Imitation is not always the sincerest form of flattery. Machine Gun Kelly was a harsh critic after pal Pete Davidson impersonated him on “Saturday Night Live.”. “Pete you know damn well I don’t talk like that,” Kelly, 31, wrote on his Instagram Story Monday along with a clip from Davidson’s sketch, in which the comedian, 27, donned a blond wig and spoke in a dopey voice to poke fun at the “Bloody Valentine” singer and his romance with Megan Fox.
CELEBRITIES
People

Rami Malek Pokes Fun at His 'Resting Villain Face' as SNL Takes on Squid Game

The No Time to Die star kicked off his Saturday Night Live hosting debut with a monologue all about his "resting villain face" on Saturday. Malek, 40, identified with a number of famous movie villains while onstage, including Scar, Hannibal Lecter, the shark from Jaws, Dracula, Frankenstein's Monster, Darth Vader, Freddy Krueger, Cruella de Vil, Maleficent, and, of course, Bambi.
CELEBRITIES
extratv

Rami Malek as Prince?! The Bond Villain Takes on 'SNL'

"No Time to Die" bad guy — and real-life good guy — Rami Malek took on his first-ever "SNL" hosting gig Saturday night, saying in his monologue that having a "resting villain face" led him to empathize with the likes of Hannibal Lecter, Dracula, Freddy Krueger, Maleficent and more. The...
THEATER & DANCE
TODAY.com

Watch the 'Squid Game' parody from 'SNL' that you never knew you needed

On last night's "Saturday Night Live," host Rami Malek and cast member Pete Davidson put a country western spin on "Squid Game" — and the parody track will resonate with anyone who's been watching the hit Netflix show. The song opens with Malek and Davidson dressed as cowboys, singing a...
TV SHOWS
Finger Lakes Times

Rami Malek Monologue - SNL

First-time host Rami Malek talks about his sheltered childhood and why he's so good at playing the villain. Saturday Night Live. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3j1IRUk. Stream Current Full Episodes: http://www.nbc.com/saturday-night-live. WATCH PAST SNL SEASONS. Google Play - http://bit.ly/SNLGooglePlay. iTunes - http://bit.ly/SNLiTunes. SNL ON SOCIAL. #SNL #RamiMalek #YoungThug #SNL47.
TV & VIDEOS
AOL Corp

Daniel Craig crashes Rami Malek and Kenan Thompson's audition to play Prince on 'SNL'

From Get Out to Us, Jordan Peele has taken on directing his share of horror films about racism. Up next? A biopic about Prince that turns into a horror film about racism. That is, if you're watching Saturday Night Live. During a sketch on the latest SNL, Kenan Thompson, Rami Malek, and surprise guest Daniel Craig each audition to earn the starring role in Peele's (Chris Redd) pretend film.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

SNL: Rami Malek Makes Hosting Debut

Saturday Night Live is back for its third new episode in a row. Tonight, October 16th, Rami Malek will step out onto center stage at Studio 8H hosting the live sketch comedy for the first time. Malek, of course, appears as the antagonist in No Time to Die, now in theaters, and is appearing on the show in support of the blockbuster.
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Rewatch Pete Davidson as Rami Malek on SNL to prepare for the Oscar winner's hosting debut

No Time to Die villain Rami Malek makes his Saturday Night Live hosting debut tonight, but it won't be the first time "Rami Malek" has appeared on the legendary comedy show. Cast member Pete Davidson has depicted the Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody star a few times over the years, much to fans' delight. Let's take a walk down memory lane ahead of this week's show, which will hopefully see the return of the Rami replica.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Rami Malek and Aidy Bryant Find the Perfect Mattress on SNL

Last night’s Saturday Night Live gave us the gift of Aidy Bryant and Rami Malek as a married couple in one of the episode’s most delightfully strange pairings. Alongside Bowen Yang, the two starred in a sketch that was part Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, part Scenes From a Marriage, and 100 percent a mattress commercial. Bryant and Malek’s wacky chemistry, as a couple going mattress shopping and acting out details of their increasingly bizarre life, is what holds this sketch together, and Yang is nicely droll here as the mattress salesman/straight man. Bryant’s delivery of the line “You reek of vermouth and whores,” Malek’s delivery of the phrase “nagging shrew,” and the eventual reveal of not one, but two, guns, pushes this sketch into “best of the night” territory.
TV & VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

'SNL': Rami Malek Feels For Movie Villains In Debut Monologue

Rami Malek made his Saturday Night Live hosting debut with an opening that was all about the villains. The 40-year-old actor may be super likable for those who know him, but that doesn't mean he isn't intimidating. Speaking about his role in the new James Bond film, Malek went on...
MOVIES
Gothamist.com

SNL Recap: Rami Malek Hosts First Must-See SNL Episode Of Season

After two so-so efforts to start the season, Saturday Night Live finally delivered the first must-watch episode of season 47 this weekend with host Rami Malek and musical guest Young Thug. Early in the episode, I feared it would be the opposite—Malek has a stilted way of speaking and incredibly specific performance energy, which has worked well in intense shows like Mr. Robot. His "resting villain face," as he put it in the Monologue, is great for playing antagonists, but would it work for live comedy or would it just seem out of place?
NFL
ComicBook

Saturday Night Live Pokes Fun at Squid Game in Country Music Video Parody

Squid Game is Netflix's most successful new series launch ever and at a fraction of the cost of original series like The Crown and Stranger Things. As such, it seems like it was only a matter of time before Saturday Night Live parodied the South Korean show. Three episodes into the new season, Saturday Night Live rose to the occasion with host Rami Malek, Big Wet, Pete Davidson performing a music video parody of Squid Game. In the video, Malek and Davidson are broke country-pop singers who enter into the Squid Game to pay off their debts. Davidson wins after killing all of his friends, but he doesn't prove any more capable of handling his money after the Squid Game than before he entered. You can watch the video below.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

SNL: Watch Rami Malek Demand Treats from Please Don’t Destroy

Rami Malek has been a brave little boy. Where is his treat? This digital sketch didn’t run on NBC, but it still deserves your attention. Rami plays himself, chatting with the boys of Please Don’t Destroy on Thursday night of his hosting week. Malek explains that if he doesn’t get enough treats, he’s going to be on bad behavior. If you want to see Rami Malek fully inhabit the physicality of a cat that wants attention, or for Martin Herlihy to threaten an Oscar winner with gun violence, this is the sketch for you. October 16’s SNL saw Malek performing several weird lil guy performances: from a weird bug, to a weird lil dancer. The episode featured guest spots from normal big guy Daniel Craig and now-engaged guy Travis Barker.
CELEBRITIES
Fatherly

Here Are the 4 Best Moments From Rami Malek Hosting SNL

Saturday Night Live has been off to a strong start this season and that continued over the weekend with Rami Malek taking on hosting duties to promote his villainous turn in the latest James Bond movie, No Time to Die. Malek proved to be up to the tough task of hosting SNL and delivered perhaps the funniest episode of the season so far. Here are four of the best moments from the show.
CELEBRITIES

