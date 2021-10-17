CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Accidents

Helicopter crash in southwestern Germany leaves 3 dead

yourconroenews.com
 6 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Three people were killed when a helicopter crashed...

www.yourconroenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WBTV

Head-on crash leaves four dead, another seriously injured

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Four people are dead and another fighting for her life after a head-on collision occurred last night in York County, S.C. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2014 Chrysler 300 driven by Rolesha Spears was driving southbound in the northbound lane of Interstate 77. Around 12:30 a.m., troopers say Spears struck a 2015 Chrysler 200 head-on near mile marker 80.
YORK COUNTY, SC
CBS Minnesota

2 Crashes On I-35W Leave 1 Dead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is dead after two separate car crashes on Interstate 35W Saturday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol initially said two people were killed in the crash, but later clarified that there was only one fatality. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred when a car was heading northbound near Lake Street. The Metro Transit bus station caught fire as a result of the crash and was later extinguished by the Minneapolis Fire Department. Shortly after, another two-vehicle crash occurred, which blocked a lane of traffic, causing a backup of cars. Those involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Little else is known at this time.
MINNESOTA STATE
WausauPilot

Head-on crash with semi leaves 20-year-old Medford man dead

Police have identified the victim in a crash Monday near Tomah as 20-year-old Kyle Petrick, of Medford. The crash was reported at about 6 a.m. on Hwy. 21, just west of Enterprise Road in Monroe County. Sheriff’s officials say Petrick was westbound on Hwy. 21 in a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu when he crossed the center line and struck a semi cab head-on..
MEDFORD, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwestern#Berlin#Dpa#Accident#Ap
FOX8 News

2 overnight crashes in Greensboro leave 1 dead, several people hurt

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A couple of overnight crashes on busy roadways in Greensboro may snarl traffic. North Josephine Boyd Street was shut down between Benjamin Parkway and Campus Drive in a crash that happened just after midnight. The driver and four other people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
The Independent

Bus crash in rugged Nepal district leaves 28 dead, 15 hurt

At least 28 people died on Tuesday in western Nepal after the bus they were on skidded off a mountain road and fell hundreds of meters (yards) into a gorge, authorities said. The accident in the remote and rugged Mugu district also left at least 15 injured, local administrator Rom Bahadur Mahat said.“We are still busy searching for bodies around the area where the bus fell,” he said. The injured were rushed to a hospital. The bus, which started from the city of Nepalgunj was just a few kilometers (miles) short of its destination, Gamgadhi town in Mugu district,...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Berlin, DE
Country
Germany
News Channel Nebraska

OPD investigates single-vehicle crash leaving one dead

OMAHA, Neb. -- Officers were dispatched in southeast Nebraska to an single-vehicle accident Saturday morning. Authorities say that at 10:17 a.m. officers responded to a single-vehicle personal injury crash located at I-80 eastbound and L Street. Officers say a witness stated that he saw a 2008 Chevy Avalanche driving eastbound...
OMAHA, NE
KCTV 5

Car crash in KCK leaves one dead, one injured

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A head-on crash Monday night has left one person dead and another with injuries. Police say the incident happened on Kaw Drive east of N 57th Street just before 6:30 p.m. The driver of the westbound vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries....
KANSAS CITY, KS
kyma.com

Three-car crash leaves one person dead in the South County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A three-vehicle crash in Yuma's South County left one person dead and sent four others to the hospital. The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) says it was called to Avenue C and Highway 95 just before 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. SCFD firefighters arrived to find a large box truck on top of a small silver sedan. Another white sedan was in the center lane.
YUMA, AZ
kslnewsradio.com

Fatal crash leaves one dead in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A man is dead after crashing into a tree early Sunday in West Jordan. Sergeant Schaaf from the West Jordan Police Department told KSL News the incident happened around 1:50 AM Sunday. The victim was driving southbound on Grizzly Way when he lost control and hit a tree near 8100 South.
WEST JORDAN, UT
TribTown.com

Crash leaves three dead near Crothersville

CROTHERSVILLE — Indiana State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in southern Jackson County early Monday that left three dead. The initial investigation by crash reconstructionists with the Versailles and Sellersburg posts show a 2019 Jeep Compass driven by Kaitlyn N. Schindler, 25, of Marysville, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes near the 39 mile marker for an unknown reason.
INDIANA STATE
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Multiple Reports of Serious Helicopter Crash in the Hudson Valley

On Sunday afternoon there were reports of several local emergency and rescue agencies responding to a serious helicopter crash. New York State Police have now confirmed that there has been a deadly helicopter accident at Storm King mountain. At approximately 2:30pm on October 10, police responded to Route 218 in the town of Cornwall near Route 218 to investigate.
CORNWALL, NY
Newsday

Helicopter pilot from Setauket dies in upstate crash

State police said Setauket helicopter pilot Arthur Charych, 73, died when he crashed near Storm King Mountain in the Town of Cornwall on Sunday afternoon. Credit: Mark Lieb/Rockland Video Productions.
WIFR

Friday night crash in Roscoe leaves one dead, man identified

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - An 88-year-old Roscoe man has died of blunt force trauma to the chest and abdomen from a multi-vehicle crash Friday night. The crash happened just after 9:20 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8 at McCurry Rd. and Willowbrook Rd. Gene Readette was taken to a local trauma center where he later died in the emergency room.
ROSCOE, IL
NEWS10 ABC

Long Islander, 73, identified as helicopter crash victim

CORNWALL, N.Y. (AP) — New York State Police say one person was killed after a helicopter crashed near Storm King Mountain on Sunday afternoon. They have identified the victim as the pilot, 73-year-old Arthur Charych of Setauket on Long Island. The Robinson R44 helicopter crashed nearby Route 218 in Cornwall at about 3:30 p.m. According […]
CORNWALL, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

State Police: 1 dead in Orange County helicopter crash

A helicopter crash Sunday afternoon in Orange County has left one person dead, according to police. New York State Police say the crash happened off State Route 218 in the town of Cornwall area, near Storm King Mountain. Authorities responded around 2:30 p.m. There is word yet on the identity...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
ABC 4

Fatal Orem car crash leaves two dead, two hospitalized

OREM, Utah (ABC4) – Two people have died and two others have been hospitalized after a car crash in Orem Friday night. The Orem Police Department says the victims are two females in their 20s. Their identity is not being released at this time. Authorities say the crash happened near 400 South State Street around 9:23 p.m.
OREM, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy