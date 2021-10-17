CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

Underground home goes on sale in Massachusetts

By Jeremy Tanner, Nexstar Media Wire
WBRE
WBRE
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hjTAI_0cTvutoW00

(NEXSTAR) – This home isn’t located in Hobbiton, but in Princeton, Massachusetts.

For a listed price of $640,000, you’ll get three bedrooms and 2 1/2 bathrooms, and you’ll never have to worry about replacing the roof again.

Mister Rogers’ former Pittsburgh home goes up for sale

“This truly one-of-a-kind, earth-sheltered home atop a private winding driveway into the woods, looks like it was lifted straight out of a James Bond movie,” according to the 166 Wheeler Road website .

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GXYIP_0cTvutoW00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jLj8y_0cTvutoW00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I5UYD_0cTvutoW00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bbcgv_0cTvutoW00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14uLcX_0cTvutoW00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30UBco_0cTvutoW00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1scmMr_0cTvutoW00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eOmUe_0cTvutoW00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u4DOb_0cTvutoW00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1z5ZSc_0cTvutoW00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WY6LD_0cTvutoW00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IVbm0_0cTvutoW00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jayVi_0cTvutoW00
    (Greg Maiser/Sold Squad)

“Even though it’s earth-sheltered, the complete south wall is windows end to end,” Sold Squad listing agent Greg Maiserr said. “I’ve had people call it a bunker, but it’s not really a bunker at all, it’s bright and spacious.”

The concrete interior may look chilly in photos, but Maiser said the home is well insulated and stays toasty thanks to a radiant floor heating system.

“The average heating bill is about $3,000 a year, which is great for this area,” Maiser said.

The home is also extremely quiet, Maiser said.

When it comes to the next owner, Maiser knows it may not be for everyone. He expects the next buyer to be “someone who wants something unique and really special.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBRE

Prices have PA residents border hopping for gas

DELEWARE WATER GAP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Gas prices are skyrocketing in the U.S. As demand has gone up with the economy still recovering from the pandemic. Those prices are especially high in Pennsylvania. In the Delaware Water Gap, the fall foliage is a sight to see many coming in from out of state to […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

What Americans fear most, according to their Google searches

(NEXSTAR) — From clowns to public speaking, people have a wide range of phobias that keep them up at night. Just in time for Halloween, Your Local Security compiled a list of the top phobias in the United States based on Google searches. This year’s top phobia was a fear of failure, followed by a […]
HEALTH
WBRE

WBRE

1K+
Followers
738
Post
238K+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy