Woman passes note to cashier at South Carolina supermarket, says she fears man she’s shopping with

By Destiny McKeiver, Nexstar Media Wire
 6 days ago

CLOVER, S.C. ( WJZY ) – A woman who was shopping at a Food Lion supermarket in Clover, South Carolina, was found safe after leaving a note with the cashier asking for help.

The incident took place on Thursday, the York County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook. The woman, who appeared to be in distress when she handed over the note, said she feared she would be harmed by the man she was with.

She then left with the man, police sai d .

The cashier and management team contacted the authorities shortly afterward. The York County Sheriff’s Office then put out an alert containing the woman’s photo.

The woman was later found safe, and investigators say the case has been closed.

Gabby Petito’s body identified, death ruled a homicide

Domestic violence, however, is still a big problem for a significant percentage of women and men across the globe. Monica Kearney, the executive director or North Carolina’s Safe Space program, says 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men are experiencing domestic violence.

The period of escape, she adds, is the most dangerous time.

“The more a victim begins to get help and resources and the more… the batterer will try to cause more harm,” she says.

Kearney also wants people to know they have options if they’re in abusive relationships.

“The best thing to do is call the national domestic violence hotline . That number is 1-800-799-SAFE,” said Kearney.

She further recommended seeking out local programs and shelters, as it’s important for victims to feel supported within their community.

