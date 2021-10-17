CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesapeake, VA

Man shot, killed while driving in Chesapeake

By Jessica Nolte, The Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
Virginian-Pilot
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G0sef_0cTvuaHx00
Man shot, killed while driving in Chesapeake

A man was shot and killed while driving early Sunday morning in Chesapeake.

Police received separate reports at 1:28 a.m. about shots fired in the area of Indian River Road and Sparrow Road and a car crash with injuries at Indian River Road and Oaklette Drive.

When officers arrived, they found the driver had gunshot wounds and was unconscious and unresponsive, according to a news release from police. The driver was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead.

Police say the car had multiple bullet holes and was found on a raised median.

The driver — who has not been identified — was the only person in the car, according to the release.

Police have not identified any suspects.

Jessica Nolte, 757-912-1675, jnolte@dailypress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Virginian-Pilot

Police: Struggle with murder suspect in Virginia Beach hospital led to officer’s gun going off

While arresting a murder suspect Friday at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital, a struggle led to a police officer’s gun discharging in a hospital stairwell. No one was injured and there was never an active shooter in the building despite social media reports, Virginia Beach police said. In a statement released Saturday morning, police said an officer arrived at the hospital to take ...
VIRGINIA STATE
Virginian-Pilot

1 in custody at Virginia Beach General Hospital; police say no ‘active shooter’

One person is in custody after reports about a shooting at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital on Friday. The department said in a Twitter post it is “not an active shooter incident.” Lauren Patton, a Sentara Healthcare spokeswoman, said patients and employees are safe. “There have been no gunshot wounds, and there’s no threat, currently,” she said. Hospital staff received notifications ...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Virginian-Pilot

‘His debt is paid’: Portsmouth man fights for pardon of 80-year prison sentence

Ronald Davis felt like he was being buried alive. He spent the months around his 19th birthday, during the spring and summer of 1998, in local courtrooms for sentencing hearings for his involvement in a string of October 1997 armed robberies around Hampton Roads. No one had been injured and Davis never held a gun. Each sentencing felt like another shovel of dirt. In Norfolk, he received 13 ...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Virginian-Pilot

Norfolk, VA
6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Virginian-Pilot has the latest headlines on Hampton Roads news. Find breaking news, sports, crime, opinion, traffic and more.

 https://www.pilotonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy