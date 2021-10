Anthony Joshua has told Mike Tyson’s former trainer Ronnie Shields to bring out the “dog” in him ahead of his rematch with Oleksandr Usyk. Joshua’s tactics in his unanimous points defeat to Usyk were criticised following the fight at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium and the former heavyweight champion has been visiting new trainers in the US. The Briton spent time with Canelo Alvarez’s trainer Eddie Reynoso and was also pictured with veteran coach Shields, who worked with former heavyweight champions Tyson and Evander Holyfield. And according to Shields, Joshua has been seeking advice on how he can bring out the...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO