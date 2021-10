A new era begins for Newcastle United on Sunday when the team host Tottenham Hotspur. The ownership is not the only thing that has changed since the Saudi Arabian-funded takeover was rubber-stamped by the Premier League last week. The perception of the club has been altered irrevocably.Hostility is in the air. It may not be noticeable at St James’ Park against Spurs while the leaving party for Mike Ashley is in full swing, but the hangover will kick in pretty quickly. Across the top flight, teams are eager to inflict pain on Tyneside’s nouveau riche.Tottenham are keen to ensure Newcastle’s...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 9 DAYS AGO