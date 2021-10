Catawba Ridge’s Sam Rich won the Bob Jenkins Coaches Classic Saturday in a race that resembled more of a Tough Mudder than a cross-country race. The race was at Hillcrest High in an area that had been soaked by rain for the past several days. The race was moved from the original Newberry course it was slated for because the area was too bad for conditions for not only the race, but for spectators regarding things such as parking.

