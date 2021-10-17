Runway Latinx features local, international Latin designers in Chicago

I can’t recall the exact moment, but I was aware of how others perceived me from a very young age. And if you identify as Black (like I do), Asian American, Latinx, or any other marginalized identity, I’m betting that you, too, had that early consciousness. You grow up knowing and wrestling with how your own self-perception may not always align with the stereotypes around your “label.” For me, the only way I could cajole others into seeing me the way I saw myself was through style. After all, you can’t control how you come into this world, but you can pick what you wear while moving through it. And for many people from marginalized communities, fashion is a way to honor the entire diaspora of nationalities, ethnicities, and languages found across the globe.

