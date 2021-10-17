High school football: Saint Jo vs Groom – October 16, 2021
Saint Jo and Groom met in Chillicothe for a neutral site high school football district matchup.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.
Saint Jo and Groom met in Chillicothe for a neutral site high school football district matchup.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Texomashomepage.com.
Texoma's local news and weather authority at www.texomashomepage.comhttps://www.texomashomepage.com
Comments / 0