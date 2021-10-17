CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SvoNotes: Win over Seattle just like old times in Nationwide Arena

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA fired-up 5th Line helped push Columbus to an overtime win Saturday night. When I wrote about Thursday's emotional Blue Jackets season opener, I called it a night the team and the fans would never forget. Saturday's game, meanwhile, was more like the type of game we all remembered....

PREVIEW: Carolina comes to town for some Saturday night hockey

BLUE JACKETS (3-1-0) vs. HURRICANES (3-0-0) Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, Nationwide Arena. Third Jersey Night/Science Takeover Night pres. by COSI. TV: Bally Sports Ohio, CBJ app, ESPN+ (outer markets) Radio: Blue Jackets radio network (105.7 FM) Amid the positive signs that the Blue Jackets have exhibited so far -- impressive...
Preview: Canes at Blue Jackets

COLUMBUS, OH - Wrapping up their first two-game road set, the Carolina Hurricanes meet the Columbus Blue Jackets tonight in Ohio. When: Saturday, October 23, 7 p.m. Listen: 99.9 The Fan, Hurricanes.com/Listen, Hurricanes App. Canes Record: 3-0-0 (6 Points, T-3rd - Metropolitan Division) Canes Last Game: 4-1 Win vs. Montreal...
NHL On Tap: Kraken play first home game, host Canucks

Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the 13 games Saturday. The expansion Seattle Kraken play their first home game at Climate Pledge Arena, hosting the Vancouver Canucks (10 p.m. ET: ESPN+, HULU, CBC, CITY, TVAS2, NHL LIVE), launching the NHL in the Pacific Northwest. It will be Seattle's first rivalry game against Vancouver, its closest Pacific Division competitor, separated by about 140 miles. The Kraken (1-3-1) look to rebound from back-to-back losses to the Philadelphia Flyers and New Jersey Devils on Monday and Tuesday. The Canucks (2-2-1) come in after a 4-1 win at the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday. -- William Douglas, staff writer.
Steelers Reportedly Bringing In Notable WR

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a need at wide receiver, and it looks like they’re about to add one who was on the verge of signing elsewhere. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Steelers are bringing in Anthony Miller for a physical. If signed, Miller would likely help ease the loss of JuJu Smith-Schuster due to a season-ending injury.
Ohio State
Washington State
NY Islanders Legend Mike Bossy Battling Lung Cancer

Hockey Hall of Fame forward Mike Bossy announced that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.A New York Islanders legend, the 64-year-old Bossy announced that he will be stepping away from his role as a hockey analyst with TVA Sport in Canada to receive treatment following his diagnosis.“I can assu…
Erik Gustafsson Signs With Chicago Blackhawks

Oct 11: The Blackhawks have made it official, signing Gustafsson to a one-year, $800K deal. Oct 10: Defenseman Erik Gustafsson was released from his professional tryout by the New York Islanders and is expected to sign with the Chicago Blackhawks, per Pierre LeBrun of TSN and The Athletic. Daily Faceoff’s Frank Seravalli reports Gustafsson signed a one-year deal worth $800K.
What to Expect When Attending a Columbus Blue Jackets Game at Nationwide Arena

The National Hockey League's (NHL) Columbus Blue Jackets (CBJ) are back in action for their 21st season at Nationwide Arena on Thursday, Oct. 14. A team in the Metropolitan Division, CBJ have a tough course ahead of them as they continue their quest for their first Stanley Cup. Here's what you can expect when attending a hockey game in Columbus.
Bringing the excitement to Nationwide Arena for The Blue Jackets Season Opener tonight

The Blue Jackets getting ready to hit the ice for the season opening game against the Arizona Coyotes tonight at Nationwide Arena. The team is eager to see fans return to the arena filled with excitement! Good Day Columbus Phil Kelly had the chance to talk to In-Arena host Mike Todd about his nearly two decade career at Nationwide Arena.
Brad Larsen
Patrik Laine
Oliver Bjorkstrand
Golden Knights ready for Seattle, season opener at T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- When the Golden Knights drop the puck Tuesday night at T-Mobile Arena, it will be year five of the franchise. While on the other side of the ice, it will be game number one for the Seattle Kraken. Vegas will have the honor of welcoming the...
Despite debut loss, Seattle Kraken look like a team that will win fans over

An event years in the making finally occurred with the first-ever Seattle Kraken game on Tuesday night. And while it unfortunately didn’t go Seattle’s way as the Vegas Golden Knights took the season opener 4-3, it’s safe to say that this team made it clear why many in the Pacific Northwest will be falling in love with the Kraken sooner rather than later – if they haven’t already.
Seattle seeks to continue 4-game win streak with victory over Houston

Seattle Sounders FC (17-5-6) vs. Houston Dynamo (5-12-12) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston +139, Seattle +191, Draw +237; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Seattle will try to extend a four-game win streak with a victory over Houston. The Dynamo went 4-10-9 overall during the 2020 season while going 3-3-4 at...
New York Rangers opt to not name a captain after saying they would for months

The New York Rangers have decided that the time isn’t right to name a captain. Instead, the announced today that they will be going with six alternate captains. Artemi Panarin, Chris Kreider, Mika Zibanejad, Jacob Trouba, Ryan Strome and Barclay Goodrow are their six alternates. Three will wear the A at home, and three others will wear it on the road. The two newest alternates (Strome and Goodrow) are not likely in the mix for the next captain.
PREVIEW: Blue Jackets welcome Seattle to Nationwide for the first time

BLUE JACKETS (1-0-0) vs. KRAKEN (1-1-0) Saturday, 7 p.m. ET, Nationwide Arena. Radio: Blue Jackets radio network (97.1 The Fan flagship) In some ways, the Blue Jackets' season-opening 8-2 win against Arizona on Thursday night was a coach's dream. And it's not so much because there was little doubt about...
Entire Kicking Team Crucial In Earning Steelers’ 23-20 Win Over Seattle

There was a lot to get lost in during the final minutes of regulation and overtime during Sunday Night Football between the Pittsburgh Steelers. Several major defensive stops. A game-tying field goal from the Seahawks at the end of regulation, after a go-ahead field goal from the Steelers with 90 seconds to play. An outstanding individual effort from All-Pro T.J. Watt in overtime to force a fumble and set his team up for the game-winning field goal.
Columbus Blue Jackets
NHL
Hockey
Sports
Flyers get crackin’ early in easy win over Seattle

PHILADELPHIA – All that talk about the Flyers getting off to slow starts was forgotten, at least for one night, when they heated up the Wells Fargo Center early on Monday evening. Three goals in the first period and two more in the second gave both players and fans a...
Raiders vs Broncos preview: Time for Denver to ‘Just win, baby!’

Mike Shanahan is about to his place in Denver Broncos history. It’s no coincidence that his Ring of Fame ceremony is when the Broncos play the Loss Vegas Raiders. Now Denver needs to honor the legendary head coach with a win over the team he more than likely still hates.
Steelers Podcast: What does the OT win over Seattle tell us about the 2021 Steelers?

The Steelers beat the Seattle Seahawks in another tale of two halves and an overtime period thrown in. What can we gather about the team going into the bye after the Steelers’ performance against a depleted Seahawks team? In this show, Bryan Anthony Davis, Tony Defeo and Shannon White break down all things Steelers! Join the veteran trio as they analyze all things black-and-gold.
