The New Mazda CX-30 Could Provide Crucial Solutions

The design of the 2023 Mazda CX-50 has potentially been leaked through alleged patent images. Motor1 first reported the findings and noted that the source of the patent images remains unknown. Though we cannot confirm the images are real, they look legitimate enough to make us believe so. The Mazda CX-50 is having its official new design released to the public next month at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The timetable for a leak like this one would also make perfect sense. It seems like every time a big announcement is coming up from an automaker, something about it leaks the month before.

