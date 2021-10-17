CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Helicopter crash in southwestern Germany leaves 3 dead

SFGate
 6 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — Three people were killed when a helicopter crashed...

www.sfgate.com

WBTV

Head-on crash leaves four dead, another seriously injured

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Four people are dead and another fighting for her life after a head-on collision occurred last night in York County, S.C. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, a 2014 Chrysler 300 driven by Rolesha Spears was driving southbound in the northbound lane of Interstate 77. Around 12:30 a.m., troopers say Spears struck a 2015 Chrysler 200 head-on near mile marker 80.
YORK COUNTY, SC
WausauPilot

Head-on crash with semi leaves 20-year-old Medford man dead

Police have identified the victim in a crash Monday near Tomah as 20-year-old Kyle Petrick, of Medford. The crash was reported at about 6 a.m. on Hwy. 21, just west of Enterprise Road in Monroe County. Sheriff’s officials say Petrick was westbound on Hwy. 21 in a 2008 Chevrolet Malibu when he crossed the center line and struck a semi cab head-on..
MEDFORD, WI
CBS Minnesota

2 Crashes On I-35W Leave 1 Dead

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One person is dead after two separate car crashes on Interstate 35W Saturday evening. The Minnesota State Patrol initially said two people were killed in the crash, but later clarified that there was only one fatality. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred when a car was heading northbound near Lake Street. The Metro Transit bus station caught fire as a result of the crash and was later extinguished by the Minneapolis Fire Department. Shortly after, another two-vehicle crash occurred, which blocked a lane of traffic, causing a backup of cars. Those involved sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Little else is known at this time.
MINNESOTA STATE
KATV

2 vehicle crash leaves 1 dead in Pine Bluff

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KATV) — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Pine Bluff Sunday, police reported. Officers responded to the 3700 block of Camden Road around 9:15 p.m., according to police. When officers arrived on the scene, they found that a four-door passenger car and a motorcycle had collided.
PINE BLUFF, AR
FOX8 News

2 overnight crashes in Greensboro leave 1 dead, several people hurt

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A couple of overnight crashes on busy roadways in Greensboro may snarl traffic. North Josephine Boyd Street was shut down between Benjamin Parkway and Campus Drive in a crash that happened just after midnight. The driver and four other people in the vehicle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. […]
GREENSBORO, NC
Fox News

Fiery Georgia plane crash leaves 4 dead

A small plane crashed Friday afternoon at Georgia's DeKalb-Peachtree Airport shortly after takeoff, killing all four people on board. The single-engine Cessna P210N caught fire and at least 15 DeKalb County firefighters stationed at the Atlanta-area airport responded, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Keith Berry, a photographer who reported to the...
GEORGIA STATE
sandiegouniontribune.com

Bus crash in rugged Nepal district leaves 28 dead, 15 hurt

KATHMANDU, Nepal — At least 28 people died on Tuesday in western Nepal after the bus they were on skidded off a mountain road and fell hundreds of meters (yards) into a gorge, authorities said. The accident in the remote and rugged Mugu district also left at least 15 injured,...
ACCIDENTS
kyma.com

Three-car crash leaves one person dead in the South County

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A three-vehicle crash in Yuma's South County left one person dead and sent four others to the hospital. The Somerton Cocopah Fire Department (SCFD) says it was called to Avenue C and Highway 95 just before 3:30 Wednesday afternoon. SCFD firefighters arrived to find a large box truck on top of a small silver sedan. Another white sedan was in the center lane.
YUMA, AZ
WGN News

7-vehicle crash on Kennedy Expressway leaves 1 dead

CHICAGO — A crash involving seven vehicles on the Kennedy Expressway late Sunday night left one person dead and several people injured, according to Illinois State Police. Police said the crash occurred on I-90 northbound near Natoma Avenue at approximately 11:30 p.m., killing one person and leaving several others injured.
ILLINOIS STATE
News Channel Nebraska

OPD investigates single-vehicle crash leaving one dead

OMAHA, Neb. -- Officers were dispatched in southeast Nebraska to an single-vehicle accident Saturday morning. Authorities say that at 10:17 a.m. officers responded to a single-vehicle personal injury crash located at I-80 eastbound and L Street. Officers say a witness stated that he saw a 2008 Chevy Avalanche driving eastbound...
OMAHA, NE
News 12

Police identify pilot killed in helicopter crash

State police have released the identity of the pilot who was killed in a helicopter crash Sunday in Orange County. They say Arthur Charych, 73, of Setauket, crashed near Storm King Mountain around 2:30 p.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no passengers onboard. Officials say he...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
KCTV 5

Car crash in KCK leaves one dead, one injured

KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- A head-on crash Monday night has left one person dead and another with injuries. Police say the incident happened on Kaw Drive east of N 57th Street just before 6:30 p.m. The driver of the westbound vehicle was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries....
KANSAS CITY, KS
TribTown.com

Crash leaves three dead near Crothersville

CROTHERSVILLE — Indiana State Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 in southern Jackson County early Monday that left three dead. The initial investigation by crash reconstructionists with the Versailles and Sellersburg posts show a 2019 Jeep Compass driven by Kaitlyn N. Schindler, 25, of Marysville, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes near the 39 mile marker for an unknown reason.
INDIANA STATE
KOLR10 News

Five helicopters respond to car crash in Phelps County

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — Five helicopters were dispatched to a serious car crash in Phelps County, Missouri. The crash happened on Highway 63, just south of Edgar Springs Saturday afternoon. According to the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District, the roadway will be shut down for an unknown amount of time. Drivers are asked to find […]
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
WHIO Dayton

2 medical helicopters called to Champaign County crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY — Two medical helicopters have been called to a single-car crash in Champaign County. Initial emergency scanner traffic indicated that the crash on the 400 block of West County Line Road happened just before 5 p.m. Sunday. Clark County crews were first to respond to the scene. According...
kslnewsradio.com

Fatal crash leaves one dead in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah — A man is dead after crashing into a tree early Sunday in West Jordan. Sergeant Schaaf from the West Jordan Police Department told KSL News the incident happened around 1:50 AM Sunday. The victim was driving southbound on Grizzly Way when he lost control and hit a tree near 8100 South.
WEST JORDAN, UT
Mid-Hudson News Network

Crash between dump truck and school leaves one dead

MALDEN – A crash between a school bus and dump truck on Route 9W in the Malden area of the Town of Saugerties left the driver of the truck dead. There were no children on the school bus and the driver of that vehicle suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital.
SAUGERTIES, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Long Islander, 73, identified as helicopter crash victim

CORNWALL, N.Y. (AP) — New York State Police say one person was killed after a helicopter crashed near Storm King Mountain on Sunday afternoon. They have identified the victim as the pilot, 73-year-old Arthur Charych of Setauket on Long Island. The Robinson R44 helicopter crashed nearby Route 218 in Cornwall at about 3:30 p.m. According […]
CORNWALL, NY

