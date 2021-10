The Seahawks head to Pittsburgh this week in an unfamiliar situation. For the first time since 2011, Russell Wilson won't be starting at quarterback, and instead Geno Smith will take over for Wilson, who had surgery on his injured middle finger on Friday. And with that significant news in mind, it's time once again to answer questions from you, the fans. As always, thanks to everyone who asked questions this week, and apologies if I couldn't get to yours this time around.

NFL ・ 11 DAYS AGO