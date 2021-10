LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Unified School District — confronted with widespread campus disruption and the firing of potentially thousands of unvaccinated teachers and other staff — has extended the looming deadline for all workers to be fully immunized for COVID-19. The prior deadline of Oct. 15 — this Friday — has been moved to Nov. 15, when employees must have received a second of two-doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, according to a brief district statement. The district did not clearly state a timetable for the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

