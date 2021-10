Head coach Josh Heupel challenged Volunteer fans to show up and show out ahead of a critical matchup with No. 13 Ole Miss in primetime on Saturday. “Ole Miss is a really good football team,” Heupel said on Monday. “Looking forward to an electric atmosphere this weekend. We need everybody in orange and white at the stadium, be there early, be loud and make it a hostile environment for the opponent that’s coming in. A really good football team that we’re facing in all three phases. Obviously offensively their quarterback’s a special player and has done a tremendous job here this season in particular, but last season as well. Dynamic playmaker that we’ve got to make it tough on him all night long, got to do a great job of bottling him up as well.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO