Helicopter crash in southwestern Germany leaves 3 dead

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a deadly helicopter crash on Sunday in Orange County. New York State Police said it happened at around 3:30 p.m. in Cornwall, near Storm King Mountain and Route 218. The Federal Aviation Administration said one the pilot was on board the Robinson R44 helicopter. A witness hiking nearby described what about he heard moments before the crash. “We literally heard it fly overhead and then, boom, explosions,” Gavin Amacher said. “It sounded like eight shotgun blasts went off at once. It was loud. It didn’t sound like a normal helicopter.” The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of the crash, officials said.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO