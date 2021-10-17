I wonder if this

This year is a chalk off ... face it; it's not going to be good. We have issues ... personnel issues, injury issues, experience issues and perhaps some coaching issues. At this point, the best thing that can happen is that the existing coaching staff uses the remainder of the season to work on the personell chemistry (OL particularly), getting future guys experience and getting guys well. We need to have an exceptional conditioning experience going into next year and yes, Dabo needs to deal with whatever issues might be preventing this pool of talent from performing to it's capabilities. We don't need to run around screaming that the sky is falling ... everyone sees what's happening; it happens everywhere eventually. The great coaches get through it and recover. Everyone knows that Clemson fans have expectations; coaches know that there is no free pass here (as there is in Columbia) but I'm sure the message has been communicated loud and clear. These coaches aren't stupid ... they get it. Let's be grown ups, support the program, and expect that actions will be taken in the areas that need to be addressed ... but let's be realistic about it; this season isn't going to turn around 180 degrees and suddenly become a success so let's not cast a paul on our program for the remainder of the fall and ##### and moan for all of our potential recruits to see. We expect to win; we expect that problems will be addressed. Let's give them the chance to do what they can right now, fix things in the off season and ramp it up for 2022. This is not failure; a failure to act here and to repeat this next year ... that is failure.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 4 HOURS AGO