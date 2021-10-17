CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
I wonder if this

 6 days ago

Is a little like when Coach Ford had Randy Anderson at...

So what to do with the rest of the season

All goals except beating the chickens are off the table. 1) Start playing the young OL more. They're true freshmen, but in game development would certainly help. Give them more snaps even if as reserves. 2) Maximize the young backs. Shipley out of the slot worked perfectly today except for...
Elliot must go

This offense was not even the same in last game playoff game against Ohio without Jeff Scott .. I think another season like this with Elliot, we wil asking for Dabo and Elliot to leave . It hurts to watch this team play. The Clemson standard is shattered this year ..
Listening to TE, the coaches are terrified of TP throwing

That 3rd and 10 QB run play call to the short side of the field was specifically because TP was the QB in the game at that time. He basically said that didn't not what TP to throw in that situation. CU Guru [1520]. TigerPulse: 100%. Posts: 1992. Joined: 5/28/99.
We need to quite agonizing over this year.

This year is a chalk off ... face it; it's not going to be good. We have issues ... personnel issues, injury issues, experience issues and perhaps some coaching issues. At this point, the best thing that can happen is that the existing coaching staff uses the remainder of the season to work on the personell chemistry (OL particularly), getting future guys experience and getting guys well. We need to have an exceptional conditioning experience going into next year and yes, Dabo needs to deal with whatever issues might be preventing this pool of talent from performing to it's capabilities. We don't need to run around screaming that the sky is falling ... everyone sees what's happening; it happens everywhere eventually. The great coaches get through it and recover. Everyone knows that Clemson fans have expectations; coaches know that there is no free pass here (as there is in Columbia) but I'm sure the message has been communicated loud and clear. These coaches aren't stupid ... they get it. Let's be grown ups, support the program, and expect that actions will be taken in the areas that need to be addressed ... but let's be realistic about it; this season isn't going to turn around 180 degrees and suddenly become a success so let's not cast a paul on our program for the remainder of the fall and ##### and moan for all of our potential recruits to see. We expect to win; we expect that problems will be addressed. Let's give them the chance to do what they can right now, fix things in the off season and ramp it up for 2022. This is not failure; a failure to act here and to repeat this next year ... that is failure.
I’ve heard enough excuses from Dabo

About this team. It all starts with the offensive side of the ball. Brent Venables and his staff is worth every penny. They have to play the entire game cause the offense is 3 and out. LosTigres17®. All-Pro [678]. TigerPulse: 84%. Posts: 359. Joined: 9/10/18. Re: I’ve heard enough excuses...
Football is an easy game ....

It’s all about making plays! Either you can or you can’t! Catching,throwing, tackling,blocking !!!! That’s what the game is about. Always has been. TheTigers needs to loosen up and make plays. The pressure has gotten to them.
The root of the problem

Is DJ is a complete and total bust. He’s got terrible throwing mechanics, he’s too slow and definitely doesn’t have the “it” factor. The only thing he does with consistency is make bad decisions and bad reads and bad throws. If we had a QB playing at even a decent level we’d be undefeated right now. Yes, we have had some critical drops , but he’s just not good enough. Coming into the have he was the 100th ranked QB in the NCAA. You’re not going to win many games with that kind of QB play , period! Until we get a better QB , we won’t get any better.
5-7 or 6-6 is really about it. How has it come to this?

Everyone else we play outside of uconn and usuc can score. We cant. That math doesnt work in our favor. You simply cant go from playoff favorite to potentially not making a bowl and not have some kind of staff shakeup in the aftermath. This disaster has frankly been surreal to watch.
We need to recruit 4 QBs this year…

Or take a transfer. Honestly I think taking a transfer at WR and QB is needed. Yes Dabo there is a need and if you don’t see it that is on you. TP needs to transfer as the coaches obviously do not trust him. Hunter Helms? Really why is he a scholarship player?
End of the half

We get the ball on the 30 with 3:10 left in a tie game. 2015-2020: ok, we go to half with a 7 point lead and will get the ball to start the 3rd quarter, so backups need to be ready to play the whole 4th quarter. 2021: I just...
TNET: WATCH: Brent Venables reacts to 27-17 loss to Pitt

Clemson defensive coordinator Tony Elliott spoke to the media following the 27-17 road loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday. Read Update ». Clemson defensive coordinator Tony Elliott spoke to the media following the 27-17 road loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday. What?????....😂
How the Pitt game exposed Tony Elliot even more

First off, I am not even sure why I have to even post this with our offense being practically dead last out of 120 FBS teams on offense but here it goes anyway. 1. Playcalling - It is stale and predictable. Today TE had a great play design/call with Ship on a wheel route to the middle of the field which he drops. Outside of that, we have seen nothing new in 7 games.
Using WRU term for 2021

To be honest this current crop isn't as talented overall as those guys. goes to show stars don't mean everything. This is also the one area I would question recruiting. We have zero smaller, quicker guys. That's been missing all year, and a staple in our offense since Grisham was playing.
Arch Manning or TE?

Https://fansided.com/2021/10/23/arch-manning-clemson-football-rumors-fire-tony-elliott/. Here is where I disagree. I don’t get the sense that we are truly in the mix for Arch Manning. Here is where I agree Tony’s offense performance this year has to make a recruit really wonder of he can provide a scheme to win.
TNET: Tony Elliott reacts to 27-17 loss to Pitt

Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott talked to the media following his team's 27-17 road loss to Pittsburgh on Saturday. Read Update ». I'll wait to catch Elliott Part Two tomorrow afternoon. Elliott runs a high school offense. ugh, no wonder the offense is so sluggish if it mimics the OC....
I can admit when I’m wrong

And as much as I have blindly defended, I am wrong. We are bad and the staff/QB needs a shakeup. But I also believe Dabo is the man to lead the charge. You’re right but sometimes a man needs to be humbled to remember what made him great. Ridgeland Booster®
We are who we are= Embrace the Suck

It's your fault. Of you would stop with this negative outside noise, Tony wouldn't have his feelings hurt and could coach better. Tony can't coach with hurt feelings.
Meanwhile. The Brave are up 4-1 and threatening

Re: Meanwhile. The Brave are up 4-1 and threatening. well, Luke Jackson is in and making it interesting now. ugh. Re: Meanwhile. The Brave are up 4-1 and threatening. Luke Jackson should be placed on the non playoff roster. 4 runs in game 3 and now this mess here!!!!. Asst...
