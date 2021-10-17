CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Conor McGregor Allegedly Attacked Italian DJ Unprovoked

By Alexander Cole
hotnewhiphop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConor McGregor is currently recovering from a leg injury, although that doesn't exactly mean he can't fight. According to TMZ, McGregor and his wife were in Rome this weekend, where he was hanging out with famous DJ Francesco Faccinetti and his wife. While the evening was going smoothly, Faccinetti claims that...

www.hotnewhiphop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'We were having a friendly drink... then suddenly he punched me in the face': Shaken Italian DJ claims Conor McGregor sent him flying across the room in 'unprovoked attack' at Rome party before the MMA fighter was dragged away by his bodyguards

An Italian DJ has revealed how a pleasant evening of drinking at a hotel with Conor McGregor ended with him being punched in the face. Francesco Facchinetti says he has a broken nose and squashed vertebrae in his neck after the unprovoked attack by the MMA fighter at a party exclusive Regis Hotel in Rome.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Charges Officially Filed Against UFC Star Conor McGregor

An Italian DJ has reportedly pressed charges against MMA fighter Conor McGregor after an alleged incident in Rome last weekend. Francesco Facchinetti told CNN that he and his lawyer have formally filed charges against the 33-year-old fighter. According to Facchinetti, McGregor launched “an unprovoked attack” at him at the St. Regis Hotel on Saturday, causing injuries to the DJ’s face and neck.
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Conor Mcgregor
vinepair.com

Why Conor McGregor’s Proper No. Twelve Whiskey Might Have to Change Its Name

It’s been three years since MMA fighter and former UFC champion Conor McGregor launched his successful Irish whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve. But recent proposals from the Irish Whiskey Association (IWA) may create branding issues for the “Notorious” star in the near future. The proposals include production specification and labelling...
COMBAT SPORTS
firstsportz.com

“Conor PLEASE try and do something when you see me,” Jake Paul goes after Conor McGregor for attacking a DJ in Rome

The UFC’s former 2-division Conor McGregor has been in the news lately for not so good reasons and therefore he is giving people including Jake Paul and MMA fans around the world a good time to make some humour out of the chaos. The chaos being that recently Conor McGregor was accused by Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti of physical assault and breaking his nose in Rome.
UFC
firstsportz.com

“I messaged Conor McGregor – Hey I’m robbing one of your lines,” reveals Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch made her surprise return at WWE Summerslam 2021. She received a massive pop from the live crowd in Las Vegas. But the fact that The Man had turned Heel was even more surprising than her return itself! The first thing she did as a Heel was to challenge one of the biggest babyfaces in the company currently, Bianca Belair, for the Smackdown Women’s Championship.
WWE
pensacolavoice.com

Conor McGregor Net Worth 2021 Guide

Conor “Notorious” Mcgregor is one of the biggest, if not the biggest, names in combat sports history. In 2021, he was ranked as the world’s highest-paid athlete by Forbes with a net worth of $180 million. In 2018 he was also featured on the same list, where he was ranked 4th with an estimated income of $99 million. He is not only the most popular Irish fighter of all time, but he is seen by most as the face of the fight game. His name and brand have evolved to make him almost synonymous with mixed martial arts (MMA) and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC). As the first fighter in the promotion’s history to hold two different weight classes simultaneously, and one of the combat personalities able to generate the most mainstream appeal, he was able to change MMA forever. Read on to learn about this professional MMA fighter’s life, career, and net worth.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Italy#Boxing#Combat#Italian#Tmz#Getty Images Mcgregor#Hnhh
FitnessVolt.com

Conor McGregor UFC Diet and Workout Program

Since you clicked on this article, we are assuming you are serious about your transformation. Conor McGregor fans love him for his no-nonsense approach. Wait, we are sensing some weird stares. Fine, let us address the elephant in the room. Let’s just forget McGregor threw a guardrail at a UFC...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
uncrazed.com

Conor McGregor Mourns The Death Of His “Closest Companion”

Conor McGregor is “so heartbroken” after his dog Hugo has sadly passed away. The professional mixed martial artist broke the news to his Instagram followers by posting a tribute to his late dog. “So heart broken to say my dog Hugo has passed away. He was with me all the...
COMBAT SPORTS
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor “is dangerous” and “needs to be stopped,” says Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti

UFC superstar Conor McGregor “is dangerous” and “needs to be stopped,” says Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti following their recent incident. McGregor allegedly attacked Facchinetti during a party in Rome, Italy over the weekend. According to Facchinetti, he was having a good time at the party with McGregor when the Irishman attacked him out of nowhere, breaking his nose. Facchinetti says that McGregor decided to attack him when he and his group of friends told him they wanted to leave.
UFC
Gazette

Conor McGregor accused of breaking DJ's nose in Rome after son baptized at Vatican

Conor McGregor is accused of breaking an Italian DJ's nose during a party in Rome on Saturday, only hours after having his son baptized at the Vatican. Francesco Facchinetti says he and his wife had been partying with McGregor and his fiance, Dee Devlin, before the legendary mixed martial arts fighter punched him in front of 10 witnesses. Facchinetti says the attack was completely unprovoked and he is planning to sue McGregor.
COMBAT SPORTS
Bloody Elbow

‘Unstable’ and ‘violent’ Conor McGregor accused of punching, breaking nose of Italian DJ

MMA’s most notorious star is once again making headlines, this time for allegedly punching an Italian DJ, causing a broken nose. Francesco Facchinetti and his wife posted to their social media that they were hanging out with McGregor and his fiancee, when Conor allegedly attacked the famous Italian DJ for no reason, punching him without provocation at around 2:30 am.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AOL Corp

Report: Italian DJ says Conor McGregor punched him 'without motivation' at party in Rome

An Italian DJ said MMA star Conor McGregor punched him and broke his nose at a party in Rome. Francesco Facchinetti and his wife made the allegations on social media and said they were out clubbing with the star, MMA Mania reported. It was hours after McGregor and his partner, Dee Devlin, had their son baptized at the Vatican.
UFC
The Independent

Conor McGregor dared to ‘sucker punch’ Khabib after alleged DJ assault

Henry Cejudo has dared Conor McGregor to punch Khabib Nurmagomedov after allegedly hitting an Italian DJ while visiting Rome.The DJ, Francesco Facchinetti, made the accusation on Instagram and said the assault was unprovoked. McGregor is yet to comment.UFC president Dana White says he doesn’t know enough about the situation to say anything on it and that sparked Dominance MMA’s Cejudo to make statements.“I’m not to say Conor McGregor loves the fact that he can push the envelope but Dana’s not gonna do nothing,” Cejudo said on The Triple C & Schmo Show. “That’s the cash cow. He knows the golden...
UFC

Comments / 0

Community Policy