Prices of Onion, Tomato and Potato cheaper than last year: Centre

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi, [India], October 17 (ANI): The Department of Consumer Affairs has taken up calibrated and targeted release of onions from the buffer on First-in-First-Out (FIFO) principle commenced from last week of August 2021 guided by the twin objectives of moderating prices and ensuring minimal storage loss. As a...

SIIB Pune E- Conclave 2021 concluded amidst eminent industry leaders

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], October 23 (ANI/SRV Media): Symbiosis Institute of International Business Pune, (SIIB) hosted a two-day virtual event titled "Future of Work" inaugurated by Vijay Gokhale, Former Foreign Secretary, Government of India. E-Conclave 2021 was in alignment with the continuous efforts of the institute to impart value to society...
BUSINESS
India administers one billionth Covid jab

India administered its one billionth Covid-19 vaccine dose on Thursday as it fights its way back from a devastating surge in cases that brought the health system close to collapse. "As Indian families recover from the recent devastating Covid-19 wave, for many this milestone means hope." - 279 days - Only China's government, which says it has given out more than 2.3 billion shots, has administered more doses than India.
PUBLIC HEALTH
India to become USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25: Hardeep Singh Puri

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday said India will become a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25 and a USD 10 trillion by 2030. While speaking at the Public Affairs of India (PAFI)'s 8th National Forum through video conference, Puri said, "I am confident that we are on our way to becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by 2024-25 and a USD 10 trillion by 2030, from the USD 2.7 trillion to USD 2.8 trillion economy of today."His optimism stemmed from the fact that the pandemic has led to a different set of growth drivers in the country like the revival of the health sector, exports, increase in the global manufacturing index--it is ranked second by Cushman and Wakefield. Other factors included increased economic activity, achieving renewable energy targets, the highest-ever foreign exchange reserves, and transformational initiatives like Gati Shakti.
INDIA
Telangana IT Minister KTR interacts with European Business Group

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 21 (ANI): Telangana Information technology and industries minister K T Rama Rao spoke at a webinar with the members of European Business Group on Wednesday. The Minister said that the State Government has been giving top priority to sectors include IT, electronics, life sciences including pharmaceutical,...
RETAIL
Onion, Tomato Costlier as Vegetable Prices Hike; Inflation Alert?

Investing.com -- While the consumer price index (CPI) inflation figure recorded for September fell to 4.35% from 5.3% in August piggybacking on a significant drop in some food products for the month, the current rise in vegetable prices is expected to spur the inflation rate. Due to the rise in...
BUSINESS
Amit Shah conducts aerial survey of rain-affected areas in Uttarakhand

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday conducted an aerial survey of the rain-affected areas of Uttarakhand. He was accompanied by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Governor Lt General Gurmit Singh (Retd). Shah arrived in Uttarakhand's Dehradun earlier today to take stock of...
INDIA
Centre fully with people of Uttarkhand in hour of crisis: Amit Shah

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 21 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah conducted an aerial survey of rain-affected areas of Uttarakhand on Thursday and said effective coordination between various agencies and timely warnings had helped contain the loss to life and property in the state. He said 17 teams of National...
INDIA
Imagine - Apple Authorised Reseller Store is now open at Model Town, Panipat

Panipat (Haryana) [India], October 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Imagine opened Apple Authorized Reseller Store and Apple Authorized Service center at Model Town in Panipat, both being first in the city, recently. The store was inaugurated by Rakesh Tayal, Vice Chairman PIET. Also, the occasion was graced by the presence of Sushil...
BUSINESS
Amit Shah to reach U'khand at midnight, conduct aerial survey tomorrow

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 20 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah will reach Uttarakhand at midnight on Wednesday to take stock of the situation arising out of incessant rains, said government sources. "The Union Minister will hold review meetings and take stock of the situation in Uttarakhand," sources close to...
INDIA
TN Health Secretary inaugurates sixth mega state vaccination campaign in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 23 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan inaugurated the sixth mega COVID-19 vaccination campaign to be held throughout the state on Saturday in Chennai. This mega vaccination campaign will be conducted besides the daily vaccine and looks forward to providing vaccines to those who...
TENNESSEE STATE
Bollywood stars, Indian celebrities launch NFTs amid global craze

MUMBAI, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Indian celebrities from the world of Bollywood and cricket are increasingly launching digital memorabilia through non-fungible tokens (NFT), hoping to rake in thousands of dollars by cashing in on growing interest in such assets. NFTs are a type of digital asset which use blockchain to...
CELEBRITIES
UK business leaders confident in resilience, vitality of Chinese economy

-- "I mean, any global brand, whether it's Mintel, market intelligence, or whether it's automotive, retail, food and beverage, if you're a global brand, you should definitely have a focus on China," said Matthew Nelson, newly appointed global CEO of Mintel. -- "You're seeing the strength of the rebound of...
ECONOMY
OyeCare, a pharma clinics company crosses USD 1 million in valuation

New Delhi [India] October 22 (ANI/SRV Media): With an aim to build a fairer marketplace for pharmacy owners and customers, Mr A R Anand started a pharma clinics company called OyeCare. Through OyeCare, the 19-year-old young entrepreneur aims to provide high quality affordable generic medicines with world standard primary care as well as provide single pharmacy stores with the opportunity to compete with big pharma malls and online pharmacies. Set up with initial funding of Rs. 17 lakhs, OyeCare has crossed $1 million in value and has been backed by eminent personalities, business tycoons and investors.
BUSINESS
LetsShave launches free razor trial campaign

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Grab, Try, and feel the difference! Instead of running ads, hiring celebrities, influencers the shaving company opted to give people the feel of their products in reality by launching a trial scheme where one can get risk-free 4 BladeHow to take advantage of this offer?Visit LetsShave's website and click the "TRY FOR FREE" button to enjoy this offer. People only need to add the item to their cart. The moment they do so, they will notice a few special offers for them on other products running at an attractive pricing to add on. Enjoy the advantage of all of these deals because they won't last long. one will be connected to the page to pay for the shipping charges in the next step. Once done with this, one will get entitled to this exciting scheme.
CELEBRITIES
PM Modi changes Twitter profile picture to mark 100 cr COVID-19 vaccinations

New Delhi [India], October 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday changed the profile picture of his Twitter handle to mark India's landmark achievement of administering more than 100 crore COVID-19 vaccinations. The profile picture of PM Modi read, "Congratulations India-100 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered."Further, the Prime Minister...
PUBLIC HEALTH

