CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Latest: Tagovailoa leads Miami against Jaguars in London

By The Associated Press
WGAU
WGAU
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2weWdX_0cTvpxEn00
Dolphins Jaguars Football Miami Dolphins supporters arrive for an NFL football game between the Miami Dolphins and the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium in London, England, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunhan) (Matt Dunhan)

The Latest on Week 6 in the NFL (all times EDT):

9:15 a.m.

Tua Tagovailoa and Trevor Lawrence square off in London as the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars both try to halt losing streaks.

The winless Jags (0-5) have lost 20 consecutive games. The Dolphins (1-4) have dropped four straight.

Tagovailoa is making his first start in a month, returning from fractured ribs.

It's the second and final NFL game in London this season. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is the setting.

The temperature was 60 degrees Fahrenheit and no rain expected ahead of the 2:30 p.m. kickoff local time.

It's a home-away-from-home game for the Jags but there are fans of all stripes, wearing a variety of team jerseys.

One cheesehead was spotted wearing an Aaron Rodgers jersey.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Trevor Lawrence
fantasypros.com

Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) to start in Week 6 vs Jaguars

Dolphins coach Brian Flores says QB Tua Tagovailoa (ribs) will start in Week 6 against the Jaguars, barring any setbacks. (Joe Schad on Twitter ) The second-year quarterback was designated to return from IR earlier this week and it seems as if he's already ready to play. Jacksonville is a plus matchup for Tagovailoa, but it's unlikely that fantasy managers will need to use him in 1QB leagues.
NFL
National football post

QB Tua Tagovailoa could return for Dolphins in London

Injured quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went through an on-field workout on Monday and could be back for the Miami Dolphins this week. Head coach Brian Flores said Tagovailoa was impressive moving around the field and passing in his first extensive work since being sidelined with fractured ribs. “I’ll see what the...
FOOTBALL
JaguarReport

Jaguars' Week 6 Foe Designates Tua Tagovailoa to Return From IR

As the Jacksonville Jaguars prepare to pack their bags and head across the pond, they'll have to switch out some of their game film first. The Miami Dolphins, the Jags opponents on Sunday in the annual London based game, will likely have starter Tua Tagovailoa back under center. The club designated him for return off of the Injured Reserve list on Tuesday.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Dolphins#American Football#Tottenham Hotspur Stadium#Ap#The Associated Press
Bleacher Report

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa Expected to Be Available vs. Jaguars in Return from Injury

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice Wednesday after spending the past three weeks on injured reserve, per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques, potentially setting up a return to action Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Head coach Brian Flores said Wednesday he hopes both Tagovailoa and Jacoby Brissett, who suffered a...
NFL
Tide 100.9 FM

Tua Tagovailoa Off IR, Will Practice Ahead of London Game

Miami Dolphins' second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been designated to return to practice off of the injured reserved list resulting from a rib injury in Week 2. The news was first reported by Field Yates via Twitter. The Dolphins are set to take on Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars...
NFL
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa returns to practice; status unclear for Week 6 game vs. Jaguars in London

A day after being removed from injured reserve, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa returned to practice on Wednesday for the first time since breaking his ribs during Miami's Week 2 loss to the Bills. Tagovailoa's status for this Sunday's game against the Jaguars in London will be determined later this week. Tagovailoa was initially placed on injured reserve on Sept. 25.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fullpresscoverage.com

Cheerio: Tua Expected to Lead Dolphins Against Jags in London

After coming off an embarrassing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday, the Miami Dolphins will be playing another team from Florida this Sunday, the Jacksonville Jaguars, but across the pond in London, England. The winless Jaguars (0-5) will be looking to pick up their first win against a...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tua Tagovailoa throws awful interception to keep Jaguars ahead of Dolphins

You know how when you were a kid, and you did something really, really wrong, and your parent or parents responded by giving you the full name treatment? Well, after this interception thrown by the Dolphins’ quarterback to Jaguars cornerback Nevin Lawson with 1:18 left in the first quarter, one can imagine head coach Brian Flores amplifying his message with a full-on “Tuanigamanuolepola Tagovailoa!”
NFL
NFL

What to watch for in Miami Dolphins-Jacksonville Jaguars in London

9:30 a.m. ET | CBS | Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (London) A week after the Atlanta Falcons and New York Jets led the NFL's return to London, Sunday's action will once more open up in England. For the fifth time in franchise history, the Miami Dolphins will play a game in...
NFL
247Sports

Urban Meyer shows respect to Tua Tagovailoa after Jacksonville Jaguars beat Miami Dolphins

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer earned his first NFL win Sunday, defeating the Miami Dolphins 23-20 in London. The matchup pitted former collegiate quarterback standouts Trevor Lawrence of the Jaguars against Tua Tagovailoa of the Dolphins. Lawrence completed 25 of 41 passes for 319 yards with one touchdown and zero interceptions in the win. Tagovailoa threw for 10 more yards than Lawrence with two touchdowns and one interception.
NFL
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
12K+
Followers
35K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy