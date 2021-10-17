COLUMN: Cars and humans under the weather

No, we don’t want to buy your “extended warranty” for our pickup! And please never call us again! But the calls did not stop. Callers continued their efforts offering a great deal on an extended warranty. Some folks report at least one call every day—with the caller asking for the car owner by their first name. At long last those companies buying Texas drivers’ license information and then reselling that data to any and all has been stymied. Thanks to East Texas State Senator Robert Nichols from Jacksonville, aided by a majority of his fellow legislators, buying our license information is now against the law. Winners in this battle are automobile owners whose records were sold to the offenders by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Senator Nichols says DPS was selling our license records for $67 million a year. And it was a legal purchase up to September 1, 2021. Getting this invasion of privacy shut down was a chore. Nichols told me 52 lobbyists tried to block the legislation—and thank goodness they failed.

TEXAS STATE ・ 4 DAYS AGO